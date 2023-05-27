Tony Cascarino thinks Chelsea star is the perfect replacement for Xhaka

Tony Cascarino has put forward the suggestion that Mason Mount could be an ideal signing for Arsenal to replace Granit Xhaka, who is set to leave the club in the summer, as Chelsea and the player are reportedly struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Despite Chelsea’s significant investments in the transfer market in recent seasons, they are apparently unable to meet Mount’s demands. Cascarino expressed his surprise and frustration at this situation and was subsequently asked about the club he believes would be a good fit for the midfielder, to which he suggested Arsenal.

He said via Talk Sport:

“I look at Arsenal as probably the best fit for him, because I think he can do the Xhaka role really well.

“Mason will always get goals, he’s got a great eye for the goal, he’s a good finisher and he will always chip in. He’s very capable of getting ten-plus goals a season, and I think he’d fit well in this Arsenal team.”

It is surprising that Chelsea is not doing all they can to keep Mount in their squad and it opens a good door for us to add him to our team.

The Englishman is one of the finest midfielders and prior to this season delivered top performances whenever he stepped on the pitch.

Even if he does not take up the role that Xhaka will leave behind, he would still make an impact on our team.

