Tony Pulis gives a simple solution to Arsenal’s setpiece tactics

Tony Pulis’ Stoke City were renowned for using Rory Delap’s long throw-ins as a potent weapon during their promotion to the Premier League under his management. While Pulis’ style was often mocked, his team stuck to what they knew best, and it proved effective in achieving results.

Although comparisons between that Stoke side and Arsenal are limited, the Gunners possess a far stronger squad, with talented players across all positions capable of influencing matches from open play. Arsenal continue to dominate many of their fixtures and frequently threaten to score when given space and opportunities, making them difficult to contain in open games.

Arsenal’s Set-Piece Threat

In addition to their open play, Arsenal have also relied on set pieces throughout the season. The team’s ability to score from corners, free-kicks and throw-ins makes them especially challenging opponents, as few sides can escape without conceding from such situations. Their tactical approach often involves holding positions in the area and disrupting the goalkeeper, creating high-percentage scoring chances.

Pulis Suggests Solutions

Tony Pulis believes there are ways to counter Arsenal’s set-piece advantage, particularly through stricter enforcement of existing rules. Speaking to Talk Sport, he said: “Referees have got to start giving penalties for people who are not even looking at the ball. They’re actually grabbing players. And they’re talking about ‘oh, there’s a melee in the box’. How many times do you see a referee blow his whistle before the corner is taken, have a word with two players? Waste of time because they never do anything afterwards anyway. Start giving penalties, start giving free-kicks and all of a sudden, you won’t believe it but it’ll stop. It will stop. There’s absolutely nothing apart from common sense needed in this situation.”