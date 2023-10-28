“Too easy” Pundit reacts to Arsenal’s win against Sheffield United

Arsenal secured an impressive 5-0 victory against Sheffield United, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus. The Englishman delivered his best performance in an Arsenal jersey.

Mikel Arteta’s team was determined to win following their 2-2 draw against Chelsea in their previous league game, and Sheffield United, who are currently struggling in the league, provided the opportunity to do so.

The Gunners entered the match in high spirits after their 2-1 win against Sevilla in the midweek Champions League fixture, and they put on a terrific display against the Blades.

Sheffield struggled against Arsenal’s quality, resulting in a clear victory for the Gunners. Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock admitted that Arsenal had a great time on the pitch.

He said on the BBC:

“Arsenal business as usual to respond to neighbours Tottenham’s win last night and making sure they get the job at hand done.

“Plenty of changes to the side but given the performance you wouldn’t have noticed. It has been far too easy for them, they have just enjoyed the occasion.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We played a superb game against Sheffield United and deserved to win. It was a brilliant day for Nketiah and he is undeniably the Man of the Match, but everyone else did their job as well to help us win.