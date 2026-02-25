“Too emotional” Paul Scholes talks about Declan Rice’s leadership

Declan Rice has been widely praised for his leadership qualities at Arsenal since joining the club in 2023. The midfielder arrived with a reputation as a captain from his time at West Ham United and has continued to demonstrate strong leadership, even without formally holding the armband.

From the start of the season, there was debate over whether Rice should assume the captaincy instead of Martin Odegaard. Ultimately, Rice publicly supported Odegaard remaining in the role, and the squad moved on collectively. Despite this, Rice has consistently stood out on the pitch, earning recognition from teammates and observers alike for his influence during matches.

Leadership Under Pressure

Recently, however, Arsenal have experienced a challenging period, and Rice has occasionally appeared overwhelmed by the team’s struggles. His emotional approach to matches has led some to question whether it is affecting his ability to guide the team effectively. Observers note that while his energy and drive are commendable, moments of frustration or visible disappointment can impact the team’s composure during critical phases of a match.

Scholes Highlights Need for Calm

As reported by Standard Sport, former midfielder Paul Scholes has suggested that Rice’s emotions can sometimes hinder his leadership. He said, “When I look at Declan Rice, he almost looks too emotional. He’s lively, he’s [saying], ‘come on, come on!’ – and then he makes his mistake.” Scholes added, “When Roy Keane was getting the team together and leading the team really well, there’s a certain calmness about it. When you’re going for a league title, when you’ve got tough games, there has to be a calmness about you. I like the emotions, it’s hard to take that out of him, but there has to be a little bit of calmness when you’re in situations like that.”

Rice’s performances demonstrate his potential as a leading figure at Arsenal, but Scholes’ comments underline the importance of combining passion with composure. As the season progresses, balancing emotional intensity with calm decision-making could be key to both his individual impact and the team’s overall success.