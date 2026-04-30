“Too forensic,” Ex-referee says VAR should not have been involved in second Arsenal penalty

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Spain last night, as the Gunners continue their pursuit of European glory. The result leaves the tie evenly balanced ahead of the decisive return fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been among the strongest teams in world football this season, and many still believe they are capable of going on to win the competition. With Bayern Munich and PSG also in contention, Arsenal remain confident they can reach the final if they overcome Atletico Madrid in the second leg.

Penalty decisions dominate debate

Arsenal may feel they could have secured victory in Spain were it not for a controversial penalty awarded to Atletico Madrid. The Gunners initially took the lead from the spot, but the hosts were later given a penalty of their own after Ben White was judged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Atletico converted the opportunity, ensuring the match finished level. While both teams showed discipline and organisation, the game lacked the excitement of the previous night’s encounter involving the other semi-finalists.

A further moment of controversy arrived when Arsenal were awarded a second penalty after David Hancko was deemed to have fouled Eberechi Eze. However, following a VAR review, the decision was overturned, sparking widespread discussion about the use of technology in such situations.

Halsey criticises VAR intervention

Former referee Mark Halsey has now weighed in on the incident, questioning the need for VAR to intervene. As reported by The Sun, he said: “Now for me, in real time, I thought it was a clear foul by Hanko on Eze. Yes, clumsy. Yes, there was contact. Referee Danny Makkelie gives it in real time and then VAR recommends review.

“Now was it a clear and obvious error by the match referee? In my opinion, no.

“Yes, there was contact. But it’s not a clear and obvious error, so why, once again has VAR got involved? Being too forensic, they should never have got involved.”

Halsey’s remarks reflect the frustration surrounding the decision, with many believing Arsenal were denied a crucial opportunity to take control of the tie.

With the second leg approaching, Arsenal must now focus on delivering a decisive performance at home. Despite the controversy, the Gunners remain well placed to progress if they can capitalise on their chances in North London.