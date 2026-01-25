“Too many players failed” Patrick Vieira not happy with Arsenal’s performance against Man Utd

Manchester United stunned Arsenal with a 3-2 victory at the Emirates this evening, a result that prompted a strong reaction from Patrick Vieira. The former Arsenal captain was visibly unhappy as he reflected on a defeat that could have significant implications for the title race.

Vieira knows better than most what this fixture represents. During his playing days, meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United defined English football, and the importance of such matches has not diminished. Coming into the game, Arsenal were already winless in their previous two league outings, increasing the pressure to deliver a response in front of their supporters.

A setback at a crucial moment

Arsenal also entered the fixture with an imposing home record, having not lost at the Emirates in all competitions this season. That run had given fans confidence that their side would rise to the occasion. However, Manchester United arrived with belief of their own after defeating Manchester City a week earlier and were keen to prove that result was no one-off.

The match initially followed expectations, with United spending long periods under pressure before Arsenal took the lead. Yet a costly mistake allowed United back into the contest, and that equaliser appeared to shift the balance. From that moment, the visitors grew in confidence, while Arsenal struggled to regain control. United capitalised on that change in momentum and ultimately secured a shock win that silenced the home crowd.

Vieira critical of Arsenal display

The result did not sit well with Vieira, who was forthright in his assessment of Arsenal’s performance. Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, he made his disappointment clear. He said, “Disappointing performance. When you’re at the top of the table you expect to win the game at home. Especially against United.”

Vieira went on to question the intensity shown by the players on the night, adding, “I think there was a lack of aggression. Too many players failed to deliver.

“A disappointing team performance from Arsenal.”

His comments reflect the frustration felt by many supporters, particularly given the timing of the defeat. In a tight title race, home matches against direct rivals are often decisive, and this loss represents a painful blow to Arsenal’s momentum.