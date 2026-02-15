“Too much firepower” Owen Hargreaves reacts to Arsenal thumping Wigan

Arsenal recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Wigan in the FA Cup this evening, with Owen Hargreaves attributing the result to the clear gulf in quality between the sides. The Gunners were widely expected to dominate against their League One opponents, yet the history of the competition serves as a reminder that anticipated outcomes do not always materialise.

For Wigan, the fixture presented an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to compete with elite opposition and potentially draw confidence from the occasion. However, the decisive phase of the contest arrived early, and it ultimately shaped the remainder of the evening.

Decisive Opening Spell

Arsenal produced a ruthless display during the opening 30 minutes, scoring all four of their goals in that period. Their sharp movement, clinical finishing and attacking cohesion left Wigan unable to respond effectively. By the time the interval approached, the contest had effectively been settled.

Although Wigan improved after the break and showed greater defensive organisation, the damage had already been done. They were unable to create meaningful chances or trouble Arsenal in any sustained manner. The hosts remained composed and controlled proceedings with professionalism.

Reflecting on the performance, Hargreaves offered his assessment. As reported by the BBC, he said, “Credit to Wigan in the second half as they defended better, but Arsenal just have too much firepower.”

Maintaining Standards

Hargreaves’ comments underline the attacking strength that Arsenal possess when operating at full capacity. While Wigan displayed resilience in the latter stages, the overall disparity was evident.

As the season progresses across multiple competitions, Arsenal will be aware that maintaining such focus and intensity is essential. Delivering similarly assured performances in forthcoming fixtures could prove crucial in their pursuit of silverware before the campaign concludes.

