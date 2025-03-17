This Friday, Myles Lewis-Skelly Could Become the 68th Gunner to Represent England

It is a proud moment for our academy, as the 18-year-old could become the 28th graduate to be capped by the England senior team.

As many of you know, I enjoy compiling lists during the international break, so I have been looking at Gunners since World War II who started in our youth ranks and went on to play for the Three Lions.

To clarify, this top 10 list is based on their contributions to their country, not their club careers.

Top 10 Arsenal Academy Graduates to Play for England

Arthur Milton

He earned just one cap for England in football, but his sporting achievements go beyond that—he also played six Test matches in cricket. Only 12 Englishmen have represented their country at the highest level in both sports, and Milton was the last surviving member of that elite group before his passing in 2007 at the age of 79.

Leslie Compton

Leslie and his brother Denis are the only siblings to have won national titles in both football and cricket. While Leslie never reached Test cricket like his younger brother, he did earn two England caps in football. At 38 years and 64 days, he remains the oldest post-war outfield player to make his England debut.

Ray Parlour

Despite his decorated club career, Ray Parlour did not earn his first senior cap until 1999 and never played in a major international tournament. His absence from the 1998 World Cup is believed to have been influenced by his joke about Glenn Hoddle’s use of faith healers. The joke itself is quite amusing—look it up!

Jack Wilshere

It is heartbreaking to think that the current Coventry coach is still only 33. If injuries had not been so cruel, he could still be representing England today. From a young age, many believed he was destined to captain both club and country. Unfortunately, while his mind remained willing, his body could no longer keep up. Even during the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, Roy Hodgson was criticised for selecting him due to his persistent injury struggles. Sadly, Wilshere never regained full fitness.

Paul Merson

Merson has become as well-known for his personal struggles as for his footballing career. He candidly admitted in 1994 that his battles with alcohol and gambling cost him four years of international football. When Terry Venables told him in 1996 that he would not be selected again due to his lifestyle, Merson assumed he would never play at a major tournament. Yet, two years later, he was scoring in a penalty shootout against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup—an incredible turnaround.

Martin Keown

It became apparent while compiling this list that Terry Venables, a former Spurs player and manager, was not particularly keen on selecting Arsenal players. He questioned Merson’s lifestyle, deemed Ian Wright too rebellious, and did not believe Keown could play in a back three. As a result, Keown had an eight-year gap between his first and last international tournament appearances—both at the Euros. Uniquely, he was part of two World Cup squads but never played a single minute. Now a broadcaster, he has commentated on four consecutive World Cups.

Tony Adams

The only English player to have played in tournaments across three separate decades, Adams also captained his country at Euro 96. His longevity is even more remarkable when you read his autobiography. During the tournament, he was battling alcohol addiction to such an extent that he had to isolate himself to stay sober. Following the penalty shootout defeat to Germany, he relapsed into a drinking binge. The last Englishman to both score at and captain his country at the old Wembley, Adams has since dedicated his life to helping others overcome addiction—his true legacy.

Harry Kane

This inclusion is not intended to provoke Spurs fans, but technically, an eight-year-old Harry Kane did spend a year in Arsenal’s academy. In one of the worst decisions of his career, Liam Brady released him, stating he was “a bit chubby” and “not athletic.”

To be fair, Arsenal were not the only club to have doubts about him—he even failed a trial at Spurs—leading to a period where he played for his Sunday league team. Now, one of the greatest English strikers to have never won a major honour, Kane has come closest to silverware with his national team. No player has scored more goals for England.

Bukayo Saka

It is incredible how much Saka has achieved at just 23 years old. Between two European Championship finals and a World Cup, he has come closer than any other English Gunner to lifting a major trophy since 1966. With Wembley hosting the Euro 2020 final, what should have been a proud day for the country was marred by disgrace when he was one of three players racially abused online for missing a penalty. The resilience and maturity he has shown since have made him a fan favourite.

Ashley Cole

Of England’s so-called “Golden Generation,” Cole was arguably the one who consistently performed at a world-class level across three World Cups and two European Championships. His individual battles with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup are among the best defensive performances ever seen against one of football’s greatest players. Even Ronaldo himself has named Cole as his toughest opponent.

Cole has also played a key role in England’s youth development, being part of the coaching staff that won the Under-21 European Championship. Underappreciated throughout his career, he is now working full-time with the FA.

Dan Smith