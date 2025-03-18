Top 10 non English academy graduates to play for their country

This Friday, Myles Lewis-Skelly could become the 28th Academy Gunner to be capped by England.

This follows up on our top 10 list of Arsenal youth players who have represented the Three Lions.

It is not only English talent that has come through our ranks and gone on to represent their nations.

This ranking is based on what these players achieved at the international level.

Liam Brady (Republic of Ireland)

If this list were based purely on ability, the 69-year-old would be near the top. However, this ranking considers the impact of our academy graduates on the international stage.

Liam Brady is arguably the greatest Republic of Ireland player never to appear at a World Cup or European Championship—a remarkable fact considering his performance in lifting the FA Cup and Juventus selecting him in the early 1980s to play in Italy’s top league at a time when clubs could only sign three foreign players.

He missed Euro 1988 due to a four-game ban and, despite coming out of international retirement for the 1990 World Cup, Jack Charlton chose to honour those involved in the qualification campaign. Ironically, that tournament marked Brady’s first foray into punditry, a role he fulfilled intermittently for approximately 25 years, primarily with RTÉ One.

He later returned to Arsenal to head the youth team.

Frank Stapleton (Republic of Ireland)

A legend at both Arsenal and Manchester United, he spent seven years at Highbury before moving to Old Trafford for six. He was the first player to score in FA Cup Finals for two different clubs.

Another Irish player who, given his contributions, deserved a World Cup appearance. However, he ranks higher than Brady because he did make the Italia 1990 squad, though he did not feature. He captained Ireland at Euro 1988, including their famous victory over England.

Stapleton retired as his country’s all-time top goalscorer.

Carlos Vela (Mexico)

The 36-year-old’s place on this list may depend on how one values the Gold Cup. However, given Mexico’s dominance in the competition, there are worse achievements than scoring and assisting twice in a 5-0 victory over the USA in the final.

After winning the Under-17 World Cup and securing the Golden Boot, expectations were high for Vela to lead his country to greater heights, prompting Arsenal to bring him to England.

His international career was marred by missed opportunities—some beyond his control, others by choice. He was banned for six months by his manager after being caught partying shortly after a match, declined Copa America participation (citing club commitments with Arsenal), withdrew from the London Olympics (opting to focus on Real Sociedad), and skipped World Cup qualifiers for personal reasons.

Despite this, his teenage exploits remain a highlight of Mexico’s footballing history.

Serge Gnabry (Germany)

Given Arsène Wenger’s reputation for nurturing youth, Gnabry is an exception—one that slipped through Arsenal’s grasp.

Following a serious knee injury, he was loaned to West Brom to regain match fitness. Arsenal offered him a new contract, but he was determined to play first-team football. He insisted that Bayern Munich loan him out immediately upon signing so he could continue developing.

His Bundesliga performances have remained consistent, though injuries have hampered him. He has been linked with a return to North London, but at 29, it seems increasingly unlikely.

Wojciech Szczęsny (Poland)

Had every Arsenal player at the time shared his mentality, the club might have won more trophies in that era.

At a time when leadership was lacking in the dressing room, his strong personality stood out. However, even Wenger’s patience ran out after his professionalism was repeatedly questioned—most notably when he was caught smoking in the showers.

He proved his worth in Italy, winning three consecutive Serie A titles. Following an injury crisis, Barcelona persuaded the 34-year-old to come out of international retirement, meaning he could further enhance his impressive CV.

David O’Leary (Republic of Ireland)

Most academy graduates dream of playing for the senior team—no one has done so more than O’Leary.

His penalty against Romania at Italia 1990 has been voted Ireland’s greatest footballing moment. Many were surprised when he volunteered to take his country’s fifth spot-kick, but his successful conversion secured their first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance.

He later managed Leeds United during their memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Niall Quinn (Republic of Ireland)

Quinn retired as Ireland’s all-time leading goalscorer, contributing to some of their most memorable moments.

He was part of their first-ever World Cup squad, scoring the equaliser that helped them progress beyond the group stage. Twelve years later, he played a crucial role as a substitute, setting up a famous equaliser against Germany and winning a rare penalty for shirt-pulling at a set piece.

Post-retirement, he worked as a Sky Sports pundit and played a significant role in saving Sunderland from a financial crisis.

Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria)

Still entering the prime of his career, Bennacer ranks highly due to his international success.

Few academy products go on to win major international honours, but he helped Algeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in nearly 30 years in 2019. He was named both Player of the Tournament and Young Player of the Tournament, topping the assists chart—including one in the final.

He never played a senior match for Arsenal, which was surprising given their need for a player in his position at the time.

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

Following the 2020 FA Cup Final, Martínez shared an emotional story, recalling how, at 17, he had promised his mother he would return to Argentina one day and place a winners’ medal in her hand.

After eight years, including six loan spells, he finally got his chance as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, seeking assurances of his status, he left when Mikel Arteta could only offer opportunities, not guarantees.

Now 32, he plays Champions League football with Aston Villa and is a national hero for his penalty-saving heroics in the World Cup and Copa América.

He is the second World Cup-winning academy graduate in Arsenal’s history—though he celebrated it with considerably less humility than when he lifted Arsenal’s last trophy.

Cesc Fàbregas (Spain)

A slight anomaly, as he was so talented that, at 16, he only spent a year in the academy before becoming Arsenal’s youngest-ever league starter and goalscorer. Within months, he was part of the first-team squad.

His footballing education at Barcelona’s famed La Masia made a return to his boyhood club inevitable. As Arsenal transitioned from Highbury to the Emirates, Fàbregas became their talisman. However, financial constraints meant he was never surrounded by enough leadership to take the team to the next level.

He was part of Spain’s legendary 2008-2012 squad, widely regarded as one of the greatest international teams in football history, winning two European Championships and a World Cup during that period.