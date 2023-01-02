Video – Top 10 UEFA WCL team goals with perfect link-up play from Arsenal Women

Top ten UEFA WCL group plays with perfect Arsenal Women link-up from Little, Mead & Foord by Michelle

Arsenal qualified top of their group for the quarter-finals of the competition and will face either Paris, Roma or Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals with the draw taking place on 10th February 2023 and the first leg matches taking place on 21st/22nd March 2022.

This is DAZN’s pick of the TOP 10 plays from the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-23 group stage. Take a look at some of the talent on show in the video below from a brilliant backheel from Barcelona’s Bommati to Arsenal’s goal against Lyon from Foord in some majical link-up play – a real TEAM goal. Enjoy!

Michelle Maxwell

