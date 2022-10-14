Top Arsenal legend admits he was wrong about Arteta

There may be a few young Gooners that have not heard the name Liam Brady, but he was one of Arsenal’s greatest players when I was young. He played 235 League games for Arsenal all through the 80’s and made his full debut aged just 17 and a half. He helped Arsenal to three FACup Finals in a row and he won the PFA player of the Year in 78/79, when the Gunners beat Man United in the thrilling Alan Sunderland Final.

He was one of the first British players to go and have a stellar career abroad as well, and he won two Serie A titles with Juventus and also played for Sampdoria and Inter Milan. He was inaugrated into the Hall of Fame in 2006, and now aged 66 he doesn’t do too many interviews.

But Brady has now had an interview with BBC Radio 4 and he has admitted that e didn’t think Mikel Arteta was the right man for the Arsenal job, but now he has changed his mind. When asked what he thought of Arsenal at the moment, he replied: : “I am delighted. Not only are we top of the league but we are playing some great football to watch. I have been to a few games at the Emirates this season and I am highly delighted with the way things are going.

“You have to give Mikel Arteta a lot of credit for what has gone on. I must admit a couple of years he was in charge earlier on, I was wondering whether he had the experience to look after a club like Arsenal but he is absolutely doing a great job now.

“And you have to give credit to Arsenal to show faith in him. We recovered well last year – we were in the top four right till the last game of the season. We would have qualified for the Champions League but to be fair to the people who were in charge at Arsenal, they stuck with him and re-invested in the transfer market and what has been done has really paid off. It is a joy to be an Arsenal supporter at the moment.”

“The team is playing with so much confidence and believe. The signings have made a huge difference. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are playing very well. William Saliba, who is only 21, he has come in at centre-back and looks a brilliant player. Xhaka seems to have got his act together. We have got tremendous wingers in Martinelli and Saka.

“They are well under 30 – I think they are in their early 20s. The youngsters have obviously gained experience the last year or two. And with more experience, the better they become. I would say that talent maturing is the biggest factor.”

“There is a big question mark about this season but from what I have seen so far, I am confident we will be in the Champions League next year,” Brady added. “To give Manchester City a run for their money is a tall order but I am hopeful, put it that way.”

Well, so far, so good. Liam is not the first Arsenal fan to change his mind on Arteta, but it’s not a surprise when you consider that this is his first manerial job. But he has now proven that he can create a unified team that knows how to win. All he has to do now is secure some trophies this season, or at least a place in next seasons Champions League.

And hopefully we will improve even further every year after that…