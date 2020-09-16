Top Arsenal man back on the radar of Spanish side

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is back on the radar of Atletico Madrid, reports Marca.
The French striker has entered into the final two years of his current deal at the Emirates, but Arsenal hasn’t exactly been eager to get him on a new deal.
He has even seen his position at the club come under threat by the emergence of Eddie Nketiah.
He remains one of the most senior members of the club’s first team and Mikel Arteta seems to trust him.
Nevertheless, he is of interest to a number of European sides in this transfer window, and Atletico seems to be his most-serious suitors at the moment.
The Frenchman has been a target of Diego Simeone’s side for some time now and the report claims that the Spaniards have made him a top striker target.
It claims that they know they will struggle to pay a high transfer fee for him, but they have devised a plan to be creative.
They are prepared to allow Vitolo and Thomas Lemar move to the Emirates in exchange for Lacazette.
Lemar has been an Arsenal target before now, but he has struggled for the past two seasons, scoring no goals and making no assists last season.
Vitolo has also not impressed as well they will have liked. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners will accept either of them.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Laca’s made it pretty clear he’s very happy at Arsenal and he’s a very popular member of the squad, and obvs has a great relationship with Auba.
Ability wise, we could probably do a bit better but all things considered, I hope he stays.
👍🏽👍🏽
The only thing I want to hear is thank you for your interest but he is not for sale please don’t ask again his team mates need him so do the staff and fans thanks again for your inderstanding.
The only News am constantly checking now is for Sokratis, Kolasinac to leave, and Aour, Partey are in London for medical
I think this Merca article is a reprint of something a few months ago.
I’m sure it was reported in one paper about these two, but it was one or the other for Laca.
I wouldnt read much into it as the player even stated after the Fulham win, that he is happy here and its just the media printing BS.
The worse mistake that Arteta vanake now is to allow Aubameyangs play mate go to Spain after Auba has just signed a three years contract.
After they have both toilef together in a scrap team for two good years?
Just when things are getting set for trophies from Arteta’s hard work, Lacaa will be allowed to leave? I see it as sabotage from. Lacaa can still make it in Arsernal F.C.
Detracting teams!!!?