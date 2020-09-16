Top Arsenal man back on the radar of Spanish side

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is back on the radar of Atletico Madrid, reports Marca.

The French striker has entered into the final two years of his current deal at the Emirates, but Arsenal hasn’t exactly been eager to get him on a new deal.

He has even seen his position at the club come under threat by the emergence of Eddie Nketiah.

He remains one of the most senior members of the club’s first team and Mikel Arteta seems to trust him.

Nevertheless, he is of interest to a number of European sides in this transfer window, and Atletico seems to be his most-serious suitors at the moment.

The Frenchman has been a target of Diego Simeone’s side for some time now and the report claims that the Spaniards have made him a top striker target.

It claims that they know they will struggle to pay a high transfer fee for him, but they have devised a plan to be creative.

They are prepared to allow Vitolo and Thomas Lemar move to the Emirates in exchange for Lacazette.

Lemar has been an Arsenal target before now, but he has struggled for the past two seasons, scoring no goals and making no assists last season.

Vitolo has also not impressed as well they will have liked. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners will accept either of them.