Top Arsenal man rightfully branded as “Mr Reliable”

Arsenal man Bukayo Saka has been one of the best performers in the Premier League this campaign and continues to prove he is invaluable to Arsenal.

The attacker scored twice in his last game for the club against Crystal Palace, which took them one more step closer to winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners are now on course to end two decades of hurt and it will hardly have been possible, or even this close, without Saka and his performances.

The attacker continues to lead the Daily Mail’s Premier League Power Rankings.

As he retained his spot, they wrote:

“The winger helped fire the Gunners eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as the division prepares for its final stretch of the season.

“After setting up Martinelli for the first, the England man fired in two of his own to send the Emirates faithful into the international break happy.

“Still just 21, Saka is Mr Reliable for Mikel Arteta and almost their talisman up front.

He too will now join up with Gareth Southgate’s side and is almost guaranteed the start both games on the right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is so reliable that our chances of winning a game improve dramatically when he is in the team.

It is hard to tell that the Englishman is still just 21, considering he has been in our squad for a long time.

We believe he is just starting and it is exciting to think about how good he will be when he eventually reaches the peak of his career.

