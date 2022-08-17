Top Arsenal starlet suffers worrying injury after just three games “It’s not great”

It is great that Arsenal apear to be having a great crop of youngsters coming out of Hale End at the moment trying to follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe, and a big part of their development is going out on loan to Championship sides to see how they deal with the pressure in front of big crowds in a very competitive League.

One of our most promising graduates right now is Charlie Patino, who was involved in a few Arsenal first team squads last season, and he earned himself a loan stint at Championship promotion-hopefuls Blackpool, and he has been praised by the Seasiders boss Michael Appleton and the match against QPR yesterday was Patino’s third appearance of the season.

But the 18 year-old didn’t make it to the second half after rolling his ankle in the crucial 1-0 win over QPR, and the swelling stopped him from returning after the break. Michael Appleton told LancsLive: “Charlie (Patino), his ankle is quite swollen.

“The injury to Charlie was a big blow because he was having a big influence on the game, he was playing his part,” the Seasiders boss began in his post-match press conference. “It’s not great, if I’m being honest.

“It was quite badly swollen at half-time, so it’s obviously something where we’ve got to control the swelling, get the swelling down. Once we’re in a position where the swelling is under control, then he can go and get it scanned.”

Well, we can only wait for the results, but it would be a big shame if Patino had to miss a chunk of the season after his impressive beginnings. Fingers crossed he’ll recover and come back as a much improved player next season…

