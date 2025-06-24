Top Arsenal Striker target has evidence he’s telling the truth

Wherever his final destination is, North London, elsewhere or staying put, the Viktor Gyökeres situation could be the biggest transfer saga in Europe this summer.
This is a massive sports story in Portugal, with the player’s agent now claiming to have evidence that his client is telling the truth regarding a verbal agreement with Sporting Lisbon.
The 27-year-old is said to be fuming that his employers have gone back on their word from this time last year. The compromise was that if the Swede gave 12 months more service, he would not then be priced out of a move away.
That is essentially what is happening now, with the Portuguese champions insisting that no such promises were made. Yet the striker’s representatives, on social media, are saying they can prove that is a lie.
Reports suggest not only can a written document be provided stating that the club would accept any offer of 60 million euros with 10 million in add-ons, but also that a voicemail exists from Hugo Viana.
The Director of Football now works at Manchester City, but if this is true, the former Newcastle midfielder has left a bit of a mess at his last place of work.
Contract confusion and legal grey areas
There is, of course, a chance that this was not communicated with the club president Frederico Varandas, who clearly feels that contractually he is only obliged to let his top goalscorer depart if the 85 million euro release clause is triggered.
I am not a lawyer, so while morally it would not be a good look to backtrack on a deal that was agreed upon with a handshake, that does not mean Sporting Lisbon have legally done anything wrong.
Gyökeres’s camp have so far refused any clear-the-air meetings and would even be prepared to take the matter to court.
Yet there is a lot of counter-bluffing at the moment.
While Arsenal deserve criticism for how long it is taking to negotiate for Benjamin Šeško, this is a different situation, in that two parties are offering contrasting information.
Arsenal’s patience and Sporting’s risk
The difference between what the Gunners want to pay and what is being asked is 15 million. That is not a lot in the football world, but this is a business at the end of the day. No company is going to invest 100 million euros if their intel tells them they can do the deal for 70. Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid in the region of €75 to €80 million.
In this game of poker, though, the Primeira Liga giants need to be careful they do not get too clever.
Because the same reason teams are reluctant to pay over the odds is the same reason they cannot be greedy.
Yes, they have an asset, but due to his age that value reduces every season that goes by.
Sporting do not regularly get offered this kind of money, so they need to weigh up the possibility that if they say no now, the same sum is not put back on the table ever again.
Especially now that their employee is angry and has lost all trust in his bosses.
Gyökeres could even make the threat that he will simply wait for another campaign when his value is lower.
While not doubting his professionalism, in his own way he could stress to his manager that it might be hard to keep up his previous impressive stats if not motivated.
If the rumours from Germany are true, then Benjamin Šeško is in danger of talking himself out of a move to the Emirates. A lot of Gooners would not mind if that leads us to Gyökeres.
He has always been the preference for Andrea Berta, but he respected that long term Šeško has been Mikel Arteta’s first choice.
Yet a section of our fanbase have always been more excited by having the finished article rather than potential.
It is the closest we have come to our number one pick changing.
Dan Smith
Messy. Arsenal better not get this wrong! A top quality striker (And I mean TOP quality, not Ollie Watkins/etc, somebody that will give Haaland & Salah a run for their golden boot money) is essential this window, and Sesko or Gyokeres seem to be the best shot.
I think Gyokeres wouldn’t have the guts to publicly criticize Sporting for breaching their gentlemen’s agreement if one or more big European clubs didn’t keep contacting him for the summer transfer
Based on the reports from Fabrizio Romano, I guess one of those big European clubs is Arsenal
Having said that, I’d still prefer Sesko over Gyokeres, because of Sesko’s age and aerial ability
If Gyokeres can’t score more than ten goals next season, he’d be another expensive deadwood. But if Sesko can’t do that, at least his aerial ability and high-pressing would still be very useful as Havertz’s were
@Gai Don’t you think Sesko is another Havertz with better height. Gyokeres comes as a different mould of CF. I have watched a few of their live matches, Sesko waste a lot of scoring chances compared to Gyokeres and even at national levels Gyokeres is better.
He seems to want Arsenal move while Sesko is a bit I different.
If Gyokeres would score only 10 goals next season which I don’t think so. Merino a DM scored 9 last season.
The truth is what do Arteta wants after 6 season, a player in the making of a top Striker or a provenngoal scorer to help deliver trophies. Gyokeres has won trophies he would have a winning mindset.
The Arsenal owners/board won’t mind Sesko for business purposes but where does that leaves the fans and the coach? Yes Arteta is a good technician but would be rated on trophies he won after 6 years
Based on Sesko’s YouTube highlights, he seems stronger and more agile than Havertz
I hope you’re right about Gyokeres, because Arsenal seem closer to sign him than Sesko based on Romano’s reports
As someone else has posted, it’s all getting increasingly messy with Gyokeres, isn’t it.
Still, with Sesko possibly (?) out of the running because of reported additions he wants to any contract with Arsenal, I hope we don’t fall between the two Gyokeres and Sesko “stools” and end up have to look for a third option.
Good article Dan and it remains to be seen what damage this is actually causing the Portuguese club long term.
I would ask you, though, do you think our club could have visualised the demand by Sesko at the very end of negotiations?
I think there is a way to avoid it
And thst is Dan?
That!!
One thing is for sure, either or will get Arsenal the goals we lack, but we would also be getting highly strung players with a sh1tty attitude…
Personally I cant see either coming , and incoming will likely be only Zubamendi and Kepa. Stan looking to get back some $ to fund the Rams in US
Tough to know exactly what is true, and with most reports, more than a pinch of salt is needed.
But if Sporting have gone back on their word, this is only a bad look for Gyökeres should he refuse to return to the club.
Firstly, how naive can you be to think that a verbal agreement is worth anything in the short-term, cut-throat world of football, especially these days with the amount of money swilling around in the industry.
Secondly, circumstances change very quickly in football. Sporting know they have a great chance of getting more money, and they are right to try and do so.
Finally, as a fan, do I want a player at my club, who behaves like this when he doesn’t get his way? It’s not a good look at all, and a very messy situation.
Lucy78, I don’t see what the player has done wrong.
He believes he has the word of the owner and, it seems, proof of that.
What is he supposed to do?
He has the chabcw to move to one of the best clubs in the world and wants it to happen.
I think this transfer will go through, perhaps with some face saving clause from our club, that Sporting can trumpet as a success.
Ken1945,
I hope for the players sake that their is some tangible proof of what was said. Because sad as it is to say, in this day and age taking someone’s word, doesn’t seem to carry the clout that it once did unfortunately.🤷♂️
This is me asking mate
Does anyone know if he has the voice note / email if that counts legally as an agreement?
I have no issue with him wanting to leave, and it also doesn’t look good on Sporting going against their word, but this isn’t the issue.
You cannot refuse to return to training and playing for the club when you have a contract, whether you want a pay raise or want to leave.
I’ll still support the guy if joined us, but I’ll certainly be wary of his character. What if he joins us, bangs in a ton of goals in his first season, then makes the same threat, unless we double or triple his wages?
Like trossard ?
I can see this Gyökeres saga being dragged out to the last knocking of this summer transfer window.
I bet you Sporting Lisbon are well pisssed off by the way Gyökeres and his agent as acting. I can see them making him, his agent and sweat it out to the last week(s) of the window.
I hope I am wrong but Sporting Lisbon might act like a scorned lover. 😊
Cannot believe we have not gone in for Osimhen !
Scores goals wherever he plays ,couldn’t give 2 sH1ts if he’s got a massive ego (surely couldn’t be any bigger than our managers )
All this talk over the years of “our club as values “ where as that got us .
Spending all this time (6000 word dossier 😂)on 2 forwards and we still aren’t anywhere near signing them
I’ve read juve are interested in Gyokeres , so would he choose us over them knowing our first choice is a player no one else seems interested in signing .
Despite many top clubs needing a striker, no one has touched Osimhen for a year now, so clearly there is an issue there.
As I have said before, for a supposedly in-demand striker, you don’t end up in Turkey on loan, unless there’s one or more red flags.
Quality striker, there’s no doubt, but everyone seems to be avoiding him.
According to several reports today, Liverpool (who have been linked to Osimhen in the recent past) have offered Napoli Nunez and Chiesa + £17m for him.
That kind of triple exchange is very difficult indeed to pull off, so I don’t think it likely to happen, but you never know. The Reds certainly do seem interested though.
Alongside the Israel-Iran conflict and Trump’s tariffs there are very few most talked about topics this summer than the Sesko-Gyo seesaw. Are they actually better than a bit of the best combinations from the rejuvenated Jesus, Merino and Havertz? We however can be certain of the answer only if we sign either of them and appraise the outcome as the season unfolds.