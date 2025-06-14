Top Arsenal striker target has made his decision. Man United are out of the running

Viktor Gyökeres is undoubtedly one of the most lethal strikers in European football. His 54 goals in 52 appearances last season speak volumes.

This summer, he’s a man under the spotlight. Following a reported fallout with Sporting CP, the Swedish forward is widely expected to leave the Estádio José Alvalade.

On Friday, the Sporting President said “Threats, blackmail, and insults don’t work on me. I can confirm that Gyökeres will NOT leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons.”

At Just Arsenal, we recently relayed a report suggesting Gyökeres fully expects to be playing in the Premier League. And judging by the latest developments, it appears he already knows where.

And then the latest news today is Florian Plettenberg revealed: Sporting CP have given Viktor Gyökeres the assurance that he will be allowed to leave in the summer for €60–70 million! As exclusively revealed in October 2024 and now confirmed by his agent Hasan Cetinkaya!

Arsenal emerge as frontrunners

Within the Premier League, it’s been Arsenal and Manchester United leading the charge. But now, reports from Portugal indicate Gyökeres has made his decision, and it won’t be Old Trafford.

According to Record, the 27-year-old has turned down a move to Manchester United. His entourage have officially informed INEOS that the club is no longer being considered for his next step.

From a Gooner’s perspective, could this signal he’s now edging closer to the Emirates Stadium?

Last weekend, it emerged that Arsenal was his preferred destination. Shortly after, reports claimed his agent held positive talks with the Gunners. Then came confirmation of his price tag. Now, he’s ruled out Manchester United.

It certainly feels like Gyökeres is lining himself up for a summer switch to Arsenal.

What does it mean for Šeško?

What this means for Arsenal’s pursuit of Benjamin Šeško remains to be seen. But right now, all signs point to Gyökeres as the club’s marquee striker target for summer 2025.

Does this sound like good news to you Gooners?

Daniel O

