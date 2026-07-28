Top Arsenal target agrees Liverpool terms as PSG exit edges closer – report

Liverpool appear to have taken a major step towards signing long-term Arsenal target Bradley Barcola after reports claimed the French international has agreed personal terms over a move to Anfield.

According to Goal, citing Spanish outlet Marca, the 23-year-old has reached an agreement with Liverpool on a contract running until 2032, signalling his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of a new challenge.

Should the report prove accurate, it would represent a significant blow to Arsenal, who have been linked with Barcola at various stages over the past year as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Liverpool still face major hurdle

While agreeing personal terms is an important milestone, Liverpool are still some way from completing the transfer.

The report claims Barcola has informed PSG that he will not sign a new contract, potentially opening the door for a summer exit. However, the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly determined not to lose one of their brightest attacking talents on the cheap.

Previous reports have valued Barcola at around €170 million, a figure Liverpool are understood to be unwilling to meet. That leaves negotiations between the two clubs as the biggest obstacle to any deal.

Liverpool are therefore expected to continue searching for a compromise that satisfies PSG’s demands, with further developments anticipated in the coming days.

Could Arsenal now look elsewhere?

Whether Arsenal ever intended to make a serious move for Barcola this summer remains unclear, but his profile certainly fits the type of dynamic, versatile winger Arteta has admired in recent transfer windows.

If Liverpool can eventually reach an agreement with PSG, Arsenal may instead focus their attention on other attacking targets. Recent reports have linked the Gunners with a number of high-profile wide forwards, including Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, although that deal would also present obvious financial challenges.

For now, Liverpool appear to hold the advantage in the race for Barcola’s signature. However, until PSG agree a fee, there is still plenty of work to be done before one of the summer’s biggest transfers becomes reality.

Do you think Arsenal should have pushed harder for Bradley Barcola, or are there better options available for Arteta this summer, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

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