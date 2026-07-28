Top Arsenal target agrees Liverpool terms as PSG exit edges closer – report

Liverpool appear to have taken a major step towards signing long-term Arsenal target Bradley Barcola after reports claimed the French international has agreed personal terms over a move to Anfield.
According to Goal, citing Spanish outlet Marca, the 23-year-old has reached an agreement with Liverpool on a contract running until 2032, signalling his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of a new challenge.
Should the report prove accurate, it would represent a significant blow to Arsenal, who have been linked with Barcola at various stages over the past year as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options.
Liverpool still face major hurdle
While agreeing personal terms is an important milestone, Liverpool are still some way from completing the transfer.
The report claims Barcola has informed PSG that he will not sign a new contract, potentially opening the door for a summer exit. However, the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly determined not to lose one of their brightest attacking talents on the cheap.
Previous reports have valued Barcola at around €170 million, a figure Liverpool are understood to be unwilling to meet. That leaves negotiations between the two clubs as the biggest obstacle to any deal.
Liverpool are therefore expected to continue searching for a compromise that satisfies PSG’s demands, with further developments anticipated in the coming days.
Could Arsenal now look elsewhere?
Whether Arsenal ever intended to make a serious move for Barcola this summer remains unclear, but his profile certainly fits the type of dynamic, versatile winger Arteta has admired in recent transfer windows.
If Liverpool can eventually reach an agreement with PSG, Arsenal may instead focus their attention on other attacking targets. Recent reports have linked the Gunners with a number of high-profile wide forwards, including Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, although that deal would also present obvious financial challenges.
For now, Liverpool appear to hold the advantage in the race for Barcola’s signature. However, until PSG agree a fee, there is still plenty of work to be done before one of the summer’s biggest transfers becomes reality.
Do you think Arsenal should have pushed harder for Bradley Barcola, or are there better options available for Arteta this summer, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
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Just sign Kenny. He fits exactly what we need from left wing like hand in a glove.
Who is this Kenny you keep going on about ?
Herr Drier
I think she’s winding us up.
She did mention his name some time ago . Perhaps she needs to remind us all. I can’t remember who he is 🙄
Just looked up her post. Kenan Yildiz. I need to get out more often
SueP, thanks.
Hope you have a lovely day today.
Well done SueP🤣 Now we know.
SueP. Well done.
…and…you were spot on👏
Jax, you may well be right.
Kenan Yildiz. It’s not a wind up.
I Explain my analysis.
Firstly – as Dan doesn’t appreciate – there’s different ways to win, not all teams play remotely the same system. Real Madrid, Barca may just throw money at best players on planet and send them out to do their thing. It may not always work, you do burn through money. Chelsea are close to copying that, and their recent Prem finishes have not been great.
Arsenal won title last season – plus 2 cup finals and a QF, so not a million miles away without splashing cash the Real and Chelsea style. What made a difference to us last year was the squad back up covering injuries – it was another season blighted by key injuries, but the back up was better. Man City’s and perhaps Liverpools starting 11s better than hours, but over long season of injuries for everyone, our squad depth wot won it.
There’s different ways to win. Depending in particular on your financial restraints. For example Newcastle owners are richer than ours and want to splash that cash like Real Madrid doing – similar to F1 where there’s engineering formulas to make competition as competitive as possible – Prem League doing same: so Newcastle had no choice but sell Elliott Andersson to Forest to free up money to spend.
Normally in Prem football – to work in this spending formula you have a system and you are looking for the pieces to that jigsaw. Which brings us to –
Secondly – not all left forwards are remotely the same in their skills and what they give you. Chalk and Cheese between Martinelli and Trossard for example. All the transfer chatter is weak becuase it treats left forwards we can sign – all players – as being the same in skill sets, but in reality if you are putting together a jigsaw – you need the right shaped pieces. Bombers like Martinelli and Barcola, or link up, cut inside beating people like Trossard, Saka… AND Kenan Yildiz.
To knock the ball into someone who can control it, shield it, win free kick where necessary, join in link up play for quicker ball move tempo, cut inside, glide passed and shoot: in my opinion that’s the piece of jigsaw we need from our Left Forward who’s going to start games for us. For me our best option is Kenan Yildiz.
When Man City signed Rodri they didn’t sign a Ballon Dor winner, they signed someone who became a balloon Dor winner.
All these reasons why Arsenal need to sign Kenny.
As you brought my name up I will respond.
First of all I have zero issue with anyone having the opinion that you can make stars .
I’m a gooner so used to that lol
Henry , Viera , Ljungberg , Fabregas , Vanpersie , etc
But that doesn’t equally mean you can never buy someone who is better then what you have and who is world class
Both can be true
And there are more examples then not that World class players help teams win things
I’m just worried that our foot is on our rivals throat and as things stand we are letting them live
But we don’t have the freedom to sign whoever we want. Like Formula 1 we are working to Prem rules applied on everyone, to keep the whole Premiership competitive. And it is working, it is competitive.and that’s how they make so much money from it.
Breaking English transfer record and paying someone £500K+ a week comes with negatives, risks, VFM balances on what doing that will actually stop what else you can do – because what we know from last season, we finally got over the line not so much on individual superstars but it was the contribution from quality depth in squad that gets you over the line. You want to go hard twice in a week in Prem and CL, and go all the way in league and FA cup, and do it by putting so many eggs in one basket? or more seriously consider what actual shape your next piece of squad jigsaw is, how much it costs you in transfer and wage, and play the team and squad game?
Kenan is probably two thirds the transfer price of Junior, a third of the wage, and allows us to gave something like both Kenan and Bruno next season for the cost of just one Junior. It’s a no brainer IMO.
don’t even try this
we have made serious money in last 12 months and are not close to breaching FFP rules.
we wouldn’t have to pay 500-000 thousand a week
don’t worry it won’t happen but let’s not pretend we don’t have money
If Chelsea and Liverpool can pay over 100 million on player so can we
if we don’t it will.be a choice
So we are in agreement, yes it is choice of each club, a conscious decision to put available eggs either into the first eleven, or into the quality of squad rotation and back up. And various clubs are going very different ways on this.
The Liverpool fans were moaning about the depth of squad long before it undone them, Chelsea’s depth couldn’t even put a strong 11 out for most the season and look where Chelsea and Liverpool finished. What pipped Man City was our squad depth better than theirs – even their fans feared our quality squad depth. It was actually the advantage Man City held over everyone for years, we beat them at their own game.
We called it right. And you argue to consciously change that now, follow the Liverpool, Chelsea example instead? But the path we chose worked. Theirs didn’t. 🤷♀️
With the expanded number of ECL game weeks and Prem double headers, and crazy 10 games in 18 day run ins as punishment for making cup finals, we are still way short on quality rotation in several areas. Rice was an absolute trooper to play on so well through injury, or we would have missed him. He finally started to slow down and look ordinary during the World Cup.
I’d rather crack the available eggs on both a Bruno and Kenan, than one junior, it’s my idea of de risking tiredness and injury by boosting the overall squad. Of giving us the best chance of success. That’s the path I prefer.
At last, an explanation!