Top Arsenal target is subject to Saudi interest

A fierce battle for the signature of Benjamin Šeško could be on the horizon. The 22-year-old is attracting strong interest from Saudi side Al-Hilal, which may pose a significant threat to Arsenal’s hopes of landing the highly-rated forward.

After failing to secure his services last summer, the Gunners have reignited their pursuit this window and are reportedly in concrete talks with RB Leipzig. Arsenal’s need for a traditional number nine is well known, and the club are determined to address that gap before the new season.

Šeško has been identified as the number one target among a shortlist of star-studded names. However, interest from Al-Hilal could complicate matters significantly.

Arsenal face fresh Saudi competition

According to CBS Sports, Al-Hilal will move for Šeško if they fail to land Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward has so far insisted he will continue playing in Europe and even rejected a staggering €30 million-per-year offer to join the Saudi Pro League side.

Despite that, Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to increase their offer further to tempt Osimhen, but if a deal proves too difficult, they are ready to pivot to Šeško.

The report claims Šeško is second on their list and that they would be willing to meet RB Leipzig’s asking price while offering the striker a substantial wage package. That could deal a major blow to Arsenal’s chances, as the Gunners simply cannot compete with the financial firepower of a Saudi club.

Historically, Arsenal do not win bidding wars, especially not against teams from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal must act quickly or risk losing out

There is, however, one key factor working in Arsenal’s favour. At just 22, Šeško is expected to favour a move to Europe’s top level, and a switch to the Premier League could be more appealing than the riches of Saudi Arabia.

Still, this should serve as a serious warning. Arsenal cannot afford to delay any longer. With the club currently the only one in concrete talks, they have a narrow window to finalise a deal before competition intensifies.

If Arsenal miss out on Šeško, should they turn back to Gyökeres? or go in a new direction entirely? Have your say in the comments, Gooners.

Benjamin Kenneth

