Top Arsenal target showcases his skills with perfect performance at the Euros

If Mikel Arteta watched Turkey’s 3-1 victory over Georgia, he was clearly impressed. He must have called Arsenal sporting director Edu and inquired as to the status of the Ferdi Kadioglu transfer. Kadioglu, Turkey’s and Feneberhace’s left-back, shone against Georgia.

Kadioglu’s game by numbers vs. Georgia:

94% pass accuracy

66/70 passes completed

4 chances created

3 interceptions

2/3 tackles won

1 big chance created

In that encounter, he demonstrated not just his ability to play as an inverted left back but also his ability to overlap and play cutbacks. He also demonstrated that he is a superior version of Oleksander Zinchenko, capable of both attacking and defending.

Turkish journalist Mehmet Demirkol waxed lyrical about Kadioglu’s performance against Georgia.

He said, “Ferdi Kadıoğlu has set the standard in such a way… Yesterday, I said very clearly, there is no team in the world that will not take him. He has set the standard in such a place. If he plays badly from now on, we will talk about him. To give credit to Fenerbahçe as well, “The number 10, from the club he came to as a skinny young man, leaves the club as a full-back who is among the best in the world in his back-footed skills.”

Arsenal have been linked with him; in fact, it was said that they had a £17 million deal for his services rejected, so I hope they come back for him.

The left-back position was rather problematic last season, and as much as we want to improve next season, investing a lot of money to bring in a top talent like Kadioglu to sort it out once and for all is sensible.

It is a no-brainer that Kadioglu represents a significant transfer opportunity; the Turkish standout, who began as a playmaker but can also play as a left back, right back, central midfielder, right winger, and left winger, might be a valuable asset at the Emirates.

Kadioglu is the ideal utility player for any team due to his two-footedness and outstanding technical ability.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.