Top Arsenal target ‘will stay’ at current club according to team-mate

Arsenal have been continually linked with a move to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer, but team-mate Christoper Jullien claims he is certain that he will not move this summer.

The French striker has been in amazing form this term, amassing a total of 27 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, alerting a number of clubs to his ability.

There is the debate about the level of his opposition in Scotland, with the overall level of play having dipped over the years, but he is by far the stand-out player up there, and is being touted for a move to either England or Spain this summer.

Arsenal are supposedly eyeing him as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in the coming window, with reports that they could both potentially leave, but Edouard’s team-mate doesn’t foresee his departure.

“Odsonne is a good player and one day he will have a lot of clubs interested in him,” Jullien claimed.

“But he’s in a really good place right now with Celtic. He’s done some unbelievable stuff and I really hope that he’ll stay here.

“I enjoy playing with him and I want him to stay for as long as he can. That would be incredible for everyone at Celtic.

“He’s in a really good place. It’s so difficult just now with this situation. People speak about transfers but who knows when football will be back?

“After that, all the other stuff can happen. But don’t worry, I’m sure Odsonne is happy where he is.

“I’m sure he will stay. He is silent, he hides what he is feeling and he’s someone who controls his emotions.

“But he’s a really good guy, trust me. He is quite happy at Celtic.”

While it is hard to gauge just how good the Celtic striker is due to the level of opposition he comes up against week-in week-out, the player himself truly does have serious ability, and the potential to be amongst the best strikers in Europe under the right tutelage.

I personally don’t think that Edouard would be able to turn down a move to the Emirates this summer should a serious bid come in for his signature, but I fear we will not be alone in firming up our interest in the coming months, but he is certainly a player I would like to see at Arsenal in the near future.

Would Edouard be the best option to strengthen our striking options? Does he look ready to command a first-team role in a big European club?

Patrick