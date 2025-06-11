Top Arsenal winger target slipping away as Galatasaray race ahead in transfer talks

Just days ago, Arsenal fans were daring to dream about Leroy Sané in red and white. Now, those hopes appear to be fading fast.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Turkish giants Galatasaray are in advanced negotiations to sign the Bayern Munich winger, and the deal is gathering serious pace. While Arsenal have long admired the 29-year-old, it now looks like Mikel Arteta may have to look elsewhere.

🚨🇹🇷 Understand Galatasaray are now optimistic and confident to get Leroy Sané deal done! Galatasaray board and president now confident to get green light from Sané and bring him to the club. Negotiations well underway. 💣💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/44b3pfhmQn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2025

Sané’s contract with Bayern expires at the end of June 2025, and the German international has yet to agree fresh terms. Arsenal were believed to be closely monitoring the situation, with multiple outlets suggesting he had been identified as a key wide target for the summer window.

Galatasaray close in on Sané

As reported by Just Arsenal earlier this week, Sané was said to be weighing up his next move carefully. His versatility, experience in the Premier League, and ability to play on both flanks made him a strong fit for Arteta’s evolving attack.

But Fabrizio Romano’s update now suggests Arsenal may have missed the window of opportunity. Galatasaray have reportedly made the strongest move, and personal terms are already being discussed. Their willingness to offer a lucrative package, combined with guaranteed first-team football, seems to have put them ahead in the race.

What this means for Arsenal’s winger search

With Sané likely heading elsewhere, Arsenal may now pivot to other targets. Nico Williams has been linked to the Gunners but a move looks unlikely, with the player’s preference to stay in Spain. Young Juventus striker Kenan Yildiz has also been linked recently, but Juventus are doing everything to thwart any move by Arsenal.

Arsenal still need a reliable, top-tier addition out wide, particularly someone who can ease the burden on Bukayo Saka and compete on the left.

Sané would have ticked a lot of boxes, but if he ends up in Turkey, it’ll be another reminder that timing is everything in modern recruitment.

Would you have taken Sané on a free, Gooners? Or was this always more fantasy than reality?

Or could Arsenal still upset any potential deal?

Michelle M

