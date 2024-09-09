Top Chelsea winger rates Bukayo Saka ahead of Lamine Yamal

Bukayo Saka is one of, if not the best, wingers in European football. Every day, we hear a new claim supporting that hypothesis, the most recent being from Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. Talksport in quick fire questions asked the Chelsea player which of Heung Min Son, Bukayo Saka, and Lamine Yamal he thinks is the best winger.

Without hesitation, the Blues winger admitted that Saka was the best.

“Heung-Min Son or Lamine Yamal?” Madueke was asked.

“I’m going to give it to Lamine,” Madueke said.

“Lamine Yamal or Bukayo Saka?”

“Saks,” Madueke concluded.

Madueke’s belief that Saka is the best winger is simply satisfying for Arsenal fans. For the past five years, the Arsenal star boy has been a source of joy for Arsenal fans. Because Arsenal was not at its peak at the time, many people underestimated his brilliance.

Even so, the last two seasons have been eye-opening for most football fans. Saka has been at the forefront, leading Arsenal to two Premier League title charges even though they didn’t end up in glory. He also lit up the Emirates Stadium with quality performances in the Champions League last season, and we hope he will do likewise this season.

For England, the 23-year-old has also stood out; one cannot discuss The Three Lions’ performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup or the Germany Euro 2024 without mentioning Bukayo Saka.

He already has 4G/A in 3 games this season; it’s likely he’ll have a remarkable season, but Arsenal should win something to back up his exceptional performance. Ultimately, history will evaluate him based on the silverware he has secured.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…