Top class Everton star becomes Arsenal’s priority target

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could play at Arsenal next season as the Gunners make him a priority transfer target.

The Gunners added quality players to their defence and midfield in the last transfer window and they have now been tipped to sign attacking players when it opens again.

Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club having failed to impress Mikel Arteta and he could be joined by Eddie Nketiah, who wants more regular first-team football.

Their departure will leave Arsenal very thin in their attack and they would need reinforcements.

Football London says they have already started making plans to add some new attackers to their squad and at the top of that list is Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has become one of the best strikers in the country as he shines for Everton.

He scored 16 Premier League goals for the Toffees last season and remains a key player at the Merseyside club.

Arsenal wants to poach him when this campaign ends as they look for a supporting striker for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Lacazette and Nketiah leave, the Gunners will have just Gabriel Martinelli as an alternative to Auba as Folarin Balogun needs more time to become a reliable first-team player.

Everton has become an ambitious club, and they could make it hard for Arsenal to sign Calvert-Lewin.

