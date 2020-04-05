Top French youngsters Arsenal should think about signing after William Saliba

After signing William Saliba last summer, Arsenal has continued their tradition of signing some of the best French youngsters.

I also expect Saliba to be a success at the Emirates when he comes in the summer.

Here are some of the other young French players Mikel Arteta can target:

Boubacar Kamara

Kamara is just 20 years old, yet he has become an important member of the Olympique Marseille squad this season.

He has already played 24 league games for them and 28 games in all competitions.

Colin Dagba

Injuries have limited Dagba’s progress this season and he has played just 15 games for PSG in all competitions.

However, he remains one of their best youngsters and he could become the next big French star should he join Arsenal.

Jonathan Ikone

Ikone has continued to improve as a footballer since he moved from PSG. He remains one of the many youngsters that has made Lille a powerhouse in French football in recent seasons.

He has played 36 games in all competitions this season and he has contributed with four goals and seven assists.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbuemo took a chance and moved to England’s second-tier last summer. He has been rewarded with 34 league starts at Brentford and he has returned the favour with 14 goals and 7 assists.

He looks set to get even better and he would be genuine competition for Nicolas Pepe on the Arsenal left wing.