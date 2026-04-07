“Top job” Pundit gives his reaction to “massive” Arsenal win

Matthew Upson has praised Arsenal following their 1-0 victory over Sporting Club in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg. The Gunners delivered a composed and disciplined performance to secure an important advantage away from home.

Arsenal have been regarded as one of the strongest teams in Europe this season, but there were doubts surrounding their form heading into this match. Their recent defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinal had raised concerns that they might struggle under pressure at a crucial stage of the campaign. However, their display against Sporting helped to ease those fears.

Strong Response to Recent Doubts

The match proved to be a difficult contest, with Sporting determined to avoid defeat on home soil. Arsenal had to remain patient throughout, as clear chances were limited and the game appeared destined to end in a goalless draw. Despite the challenges, the Gunners maintained their composure and defensive organisation, ensuring they stayed competitive until the final moments.

Their persistence was rewarded when Kai Havertz came off the bench to score a late winner, giving Arsenal a crucial edge heading into the second leg. While the tie remains finely balanced, the result places them in a strong position, particularly given their impressive record at home.

Upson Highlights Key Performances

Reflecting on the performance, Upson spoke positively about Arsenal’s display on BBC Live. He said, “It’s a massive win. I thought 0-0 would be positive, but to nick it right at the end! They had calmness but they also had that spine at the back, especially with David Raya, who was fantastic. Massive win, real positivity, a calm controlled display from the team. Top job away from home.”

His comments highlight the balance Arsenal showed, combining defensive solidity with patience in attack. The victory represents a significant step forward for the Gunners as they aim to progress further in the competition.