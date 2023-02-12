Top journo claims that Arteta involved in recent talks with Declan Rice

Since January, when reports surfaced that Arsenal had made Declan Rice their top summer target, not a single day has passed without a new report about Rice joining Arsenal. The most recent update comes from Rudy Galleti, Italian transfer expert, who claims that Rice is so highly sought after at the Emirates that Arteta is personally leading his pursuit. “Declan Rice, for sure, remains a priority for Arsenal in the summer,” said Galleti on Give Me Sport.

“There are some updates because the Gunners have the West Ham midfielder in their sights and first contact to collect preliminary information already happened.

“During January, there were new contacts in which Arteta was directly involved.

“No personal terms have been under discussion with the entourage of Declan Rice, but Arsenal understood that the player wants to join them.”

For many Arsenal fans, Galleti’s update is a breath of fresh air. What better way to rebound in the transfer window after missing out on Moises Caicedo than to sign Rice? Rice is not cheap, but he is one player Arsenal will not be afraid to break the bank for.

Jamie Braidwood of the Independent writes (about Arsenal breaking the bank for Rice): “Arsenal, however, have been clear that they believe Rice is worth it.”

Sam P

