Top journo claims Arsenal close to confirming two new contract extensions

For the last few days, we’ve been trying to picture what a perfect 2023 Arsenal summer transfer window could look like, acknowledging how different players could come in and give Arteta’s project the extra edge to clinch the Premier League title next season.

It’s exciting to discuss what the summer has in store for Arsenal, and as we advocate for those who could be signed, can we take time to advocate for those who’ve got Arteta’s project to where it is, and “preach” they are not allowed to leave if different admirers come asking for them? So how does Arteta make sure he doesn’t lose his top talents? He does so by offering them new deals.

Notably, there are talks about new deals being offered; Gabriel Martinelli has already signed his, and as per the Telegraph’s Sam Dean, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale are closing in on new deals.

Dean claims, “Arteta wants to retain a young British core, with Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale both close to agreeing new contracts.”

The duo has been brilliant for Arsenal this term. Saka is having his best Premier League season; he’s in double figures in goals and assists with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Ramsdale has also been imperious for much of the season, having claimed 12 clean sheets in his 34 games.

But even as Martinelli, Saka, and Ramsdale commit, one may ask, “What about William Saliba?”

There’s so much uncertainty about Saliba agreeing to a new deal, but let’s take solace in the fact that he is in Arteta’s dream; how could he not be? Thus, Arsenal decision-makers will do everything to see him stay for a long time.