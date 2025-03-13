“Top managers don’t make that same mistake” Gallas sends a message to Arteta

William Gallas has cast doubt on Mikel Arteta’s managerial decision-making, particularly criticising the Arsenal boss for failing to sign a recognised striker.

Arteta has undeniably transformed Arsenal back into one of Europe’s elite clubs following a period of mediocrity. The Spanish manager has consistently positioned the Gunners as title contenders, and he remains determined to restore them to the summit of English football. However, despite Arsenal’s significant progress, they have yet to claim the Premier League crown under his leadership.

For three consecutive seasons, Arsenal has mounted a challenge for the league title, only to fall short. They have had to compete against formidable opponents, with Liverpool looking likely to win the Premier League this season. If that happens, Arsenal will have missed out on two titles to Manchester City and one to the Reds under Arteta’s tenure.

One of the most glaring weaknesses in the squad has been the lack of a prolific striker, an issue that Gallas finds particularly baffling. He does not understand why Arsenal has continuously failed to address this problem despite their ambition to compete with the very best.

He expressed his frustration, as quoted by Four Four Two:

“Signing a striker seems to be a blind spot for Arteta.”

Gallas further stated:

“They should have signed one in the summer of 2024, but they didn’t. Top managers don’t make that same mistake two seasons running. That is completely unacceptable.”

Arsenal’s inability to secure a top-class centre-forward remains a key talking point, as it has arguably cost them in crucial moments of the season. While Arteta has built a strong and competitive squad, failing to reinforce the attacking department could prove costly once again.

The Gunners must address their squad’s weaknesses sooner rather than later, as continued indecision in the transfer market could prevent them from reaching their full potential. If they continue to miss opportunities to fix these evident problems, they may struggle to take the final step towards securing silverware.