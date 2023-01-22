Top marks to Arsenal for going all out for the League title

I have always said it’s up to Arsenal to prove me wrong. by Dan Smith
I pleaded with our owners to act from a position of strength. Instead of waiting till the summer, spend some of that budget now and it could be the difference between being Champions or not.
Would the Kroenke Family only care that the Gunners are in a great position to return to the Champions League and the revenue that guarantees?
Or would they look at our situation on sporting merit, accept we might not be in this position again, that our rivals will improve and that this was the opportunity to write themselves into our history and become immortal .
Make zero mistake Leonardo Trossard is a signing that can get us over that finish line.
Eddie Nketiah is holding his own but in general there is a drop in quality if anything happens to our front three, with Arteta not quite trusting Vieira.
Compare that to Man City, who put 4 past Spurs while De Bruyne and Foden were unused subs and Silva only off the bench for the last 10 minutes.
It means the Champions can fight for three trophies by playing different elevens every few days.
It’s believed the Gunners were long term admirers of Mudryk but we didn’t need a player for the future, we needed a player for now.
At 28, Trossard knows the division but is hungry enough to make that next step up.
For 21 million you can’t get better than that.
By taking advantage of his contractual situation at Brighton, it proves that you can better your squad by being creative in the market.
I remember a team of a young Fabregas, Nasri and Van Persie being in title races, but the club refusing to purchase the experience to help. For too long as a club we have been afraid to take that next step.
All I ever asked is Arsenal try to be the best version of themselves.
If we don’t lift the Prem at least we can say we done that.
Dan
Yes. I’ll be so happy if we win the PL Title. It’s been 2 decades
Today we play United and City are at home against Wolves. We need to assume City will win so we must get a result preferably a win
COYG
Spot on Dan. Leo is a signing that in all likelihood can get us over that finish line more than Mud. We have a golden opportunity to win the league this season. We need players who are already performing in the league – players who can hit the ground running, without any time to adapt.
Call me shortsighted, but I care way more about winning the league this season than if Mud wins the Ballon d’Or in 5 years
Ain’t happening, that dude is not ballon d’or material. Unless they bring politics back into football and hand him one for just being a Ukrainian. He is/going to be good player but that is where it stops he is never going to be world class. Ppl forget Pepe on his debut took van Dyke in prime to cleaners. Mudryk on the other hand was against 37 year old Milnear and he still missed a sitter with bad touch. No thank you he is no way near the price tag Chelsea paid. Just for hate of Arsenal all media are hell bent on forcing the issue of praising him as some next incarnation of Ronaldo or messi.
The news that we were ready to trigger the release clause of a Real Sociedad DM fills me with even more hope. Even though the player reportedly prefers not to move just yet , it shows that Arsenal are after an upgrade Partey option;
and that they are ready to spend decent money for the position
Apparently we were willing to activate Martin Zubimendi release clause but the player rejected us. Personally I think we should be looking at his teammate Mikel Merino who can play CM/DM to provide competition for both Partey and Xhaka.
I am more and more inclined now, in the light of the fact that KSE are at long last allowing more spending, to the view that KSE may well be seriously attempting to win the title , with a view to a sale if and when we achieve it.
AFC would then be at the maximum value to prospective buyers.
I see Kreonke being fully aware that when countries , rater rthan private equity investors buy clubs, they are financially powerful enough to blow privately owned clubs out of thre water We now have City, Newcastle and a strong rumour of a Qatari state led bid for United.
Kroenke is many things, most of which I much dislike but he did not become fabulously wealthy by being unaware of trends and is always ahead of the financial situation.
A sale ere long would not at all surprise me therefore, despite KSE saying we are not for sale. KSE WOULD SAY THAT WOULDNT THEY!!!.
There might still be more incoming. We fans criticised and bashed Kronke for not spending money ok club looking at few past windows I think it proves many people wrong and they should admit it. Credit should be given to owners for full support of this project.