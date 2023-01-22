Top marks to Arsenal for going all out for the League title

I have always said it’s up to Arsenal to prove me wrong. by Dan Smith

I pleaded with our owners to act from a position of strength. Instead of waiting till the summer, spend some of that budget now and it could be the difference between being Champions or not.

Would the Kroenke Family only care that the Gunners are in a great position to return to the Champions League and the revenue that guarantees?

Or would they look at our situation on sporting merit, accept we might not be in this position again, that our rivals will improve and that this was the opportunity to write themselves into our history and become immortal .

Make zero mistake Leonardo Trossard is a signing that can get us over that finish line.

Eddie Nketiah is holding his own but in general there is a drop in quality if anything happens to our front three, with Arteta not quite trusting Vieira.

Compare that to Man City, who put 4 past Spurs while De Bruyne and Foden were unused subs and Silva only off the bench for the last 10 minutes.

It means the Champions can fight for three trophies by playing different elevens every few days.

It’s believed the Gunners were long term admirers of Mudryk but we didn’t need a player for the future, we needed a player for now.

At 28, Trossard knows the division but is hungry enough to make that next step up.

For 21 million you can’t get better than that.

By taking advantage of his contractual situation at Brighton, it proves that you can better your squad by being creative in the market.

I remember a team of a young Fabregas, Nasri and Van Persie being in title races, but the club refusing to purchase the experience to help. For too long as a club we have been afraid to take that next step.

All I ever asked is Arsenal try to be the best version of themselves.

If we don’t lift the Prem at least we can say we done that.

Dan



