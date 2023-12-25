Top of the League! A Merry Xmas morning to all JustArsenal readers

Good Morning and Seasons Greetings to all our rich and varied readership here at JustArsenal.

It has been so many years where we were nowhere near the top of the League at Xmas and resigned to yet another season without the biggest prize, but now we are having our second year in a row looking down at the chasing pack, it’s a wonderful time to be an Arsenal fan indeed!

I am very happy to have to spend all my days reading and writing about our mutual passion for Arsenal and the game. I have now been running the site for well over ten years, and I just love sharing mine and yours opinions on all things about our beloved club, and although we have had quite a few downs in that time, we are now definitely on an upwards trajectory, and long may it continue!

It may not come to pass this season, but I am enjoying having the belief that we can honestly challenge for all major titles again, and you can bet there are very few teams in the world that would not be VERY worried about facing Arsenal in any competition at the moment, and with a little bit of luck, I believe we could even see the Gunners in another European Final in the very near future.

So it is a Happy Christmas to all, and a positive and exciting second half of the season to come. Let us support this great team to give us some happiness in our lives, while the world around us is going to the dogs. With so much misery and pain on the news every day, we are lucky to have one bright spark in our lives to keep a smile on our faces.

Once a Gooner, always a Gooner!

Pat

