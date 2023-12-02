“Top of the League.” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory against Wolves this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated the game from the beginning, displaying a performance reminiscent of their strong showing in Europe earlier in the week. Despite Wolves proving resilient in the second half and managing to score a consolation goal, Arsenal maintained their lead to secure the win.

The result ensures that Arsenal will remain at the top of the league standings, a position they also held at this stage of the season last year. While the second half might not have lived up to fans’ expectations, securing the win is ultimately what matters for Mikel Arteta’s team.

After the game, Piers Morgan posted a video of the Emirates Stadium and captioned it:

“Top of the League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a great start to the season and are at the top of the league standings for good reason.

Our players have been doing well and deserve the praise they are getting. It feels good to be top, but we must do better in converting our chances and scoring more goals to make games safer.