Mikel Arteta says that Top of the Table doesn’t mean anything after Bournemouth win

After losing to Brentford at the beginning of last season, an away trip to Bournemouth yesterday was a potential banana skin for Arsenal, but there were no mistakes made at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal are full of confidence and that was made clear as we steam-rolled over Bournemouth to get three wins in a row at the beginning of the season for the first time since 2003. In fact the game was practically over after the first 11 minutes as captain Odegaard scored two goals to put the game beyond the reeach of the Cherries.

Of course Mikel Arteta was very happy but still thinks the team has room for improvement. “I am very happy. It’s really difficult to come here and win 3-0. So credit to the boys, the way we played, especially the way we started the game and continued to play. It’s not easy and we have a good example when they played Aston Villa how different the game was and how different the game became in some parts of the second half as well. At the same time, we have to look at ourselves and in many areas we can still get much better.”

Arteta was then asked how it felt to be top of the League after our first three games, but he prefers the players to keep their feet on the ground and just concentrate on our next game. “It’s just three games. It doesn’t mean anything, there any still other teams that have to play. What it means is that we have managed to win three games, that we are scoring goals, keeping clean sheets, the team is playing and performing well, competing really well, but it’s about Monday, start training again and start to get better at the other things that we have to do as well, and focus on Fulham.”

It may not mean anything right now, but for the fans it feels good to knock the Sp*ds off the top, and of course all Gooners will have the bragging rights at hand this morning…

Watch Mikel Arteta’s full after-match conference below…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…