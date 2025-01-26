Top-of-the-table WSL clash. Arsenal team update & predicted lineup v Chelsea Women. COYGW!

Chelsea Women host Arsenal Women at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, kick-off: 12.30PM UK, and this could be the toughest game for Renee Slegers since she replaced Jonas Eidevall. You can watch the match live on BBC2 or BBC iPlayer.

In 13 games under the Dutch tactician, Arsenal have yet to taste defeat, boasting 12 wins and a draw. Interestingly, that draw was against top-four side Manchester United. Chelsea, this Sunday, are the second top-four side Renee will face while in charge of Arsenal. Many are keen to see if she can compete at this level.

The boost going into this fixture isn’t just Arsenal’s top form but also the strong squad they are bringing into this game.

Caitlin Foord and Lia Walti were injury doubts for this match. Foord missed Arsenal’s 4-0 Subway Cup win over Brighton due to what many believed was an injury. Walti, on the other hand, got her first start against Brighton but was taken off after feeling something in the first-half stoppage time.

As big as Chelsea versus Arsenal is, going into that clash without Caitlin Foord and Lia Walti would have been a big miss. Even if not starting the game, having the two available as substitutes is a boost for Arsenal. It is worth noting how handy the Arsenal substitutes bench has been for Renee: she always seems to know when and who to bring on.

That said, there’s no need to worry about Walti and Foord missing the game.

In Renee’s press conference ahead of the derby, she said of the two, “Both were precautions. We chose not to have Foordy in the squad for Brighton. Walti was in the squad, felt something, she was assessed. All good, both are on the pitch today.”

With Walti and Foord available, it will be interesting to see if they affect Renee’s team selection.

Caitlin Foord is one of the top-performing Gunners this season, while Walti has been a standout alongside Kim Little and Frida Maanum in Arsenal’s engine room.

You’d obviously want your best players on the pitch… So do you think the two must start against Chelsea? Personally, I think Renee, as cautious as she’s shown to be, won’t risk starting them, though Foordy might well be good to go after her ‘rest’.

Here’s my predicted lineup, what’s yours?

Daphne van Domselaar

Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe

Kim Little, Lia Walti, Frida Maanum

Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey

Our Gunners desperately need this win today – I believe they can deliver, do you?

Michelle M

