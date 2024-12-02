Top Performances of the Arsenal Women This Season

Arsenal Women hold the title of the most successful club in English women’s football, thanks to their unmatched accomplishments in both domestic and international arenas. On the domestic front, they have secured an impressive 15 league titles, 14 Women’s FA Cups, 7 Women’s League Cups, and 10 Women’s National League Cups. Their remarkable consistency and dominance remain unparalleled by any other English club.

Internationally, Arsenal are the only English team to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League, achieving this during the 2006–07 season. That same year, they completed a continental treble and became the first women’s club to win a European sextuple, going undefeated across all competitions. These records cement Arsenal’s status as the most accomplished team in English women’s football history.

Arsenal’s consistent performance and record-breaking achievements make them a reliable yet unpredictable choice for betting enthusiasts. With star players often influencing key moments, markets such as goal scorers, assists, and match outcomes remain highly competitive.

This season, Frida Maanum has been a standout player for Arsenal Women, leading the team in goal contributions with 4 goals and 4 assists across eight appearances. Her involvement in both scoring and creating chances is evident with her combined xG+xA of 5.4, showing her consistent impact in key moments.

She also plays an advanced role in the team’s attack, receiving 34 progressive passes, which highlights her ability to position herself effectively in threatening areas. Alessia Russo has also been crucial, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists. With 18 progressive carries and an xG+xA of 4.3, Russo has been effective in driving the team forward and finishing chances.

Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead have also been vital to the team’s success. Foord has contributed 3 goals and 3 assists, with a strong xG+xA of 4.4 and 24 progressive carries, reflecting her dual role in both advancing play and finishing opportunities. Mead, on the other hand, has scored 3 goals and assisted twice, while her 43 progressive passes show her creativity and ability to set up teammates in advanced positions. These players have consistently contributed to Arsenal’s attack, making them key figures in the team’s performances so far this season.

Some players this season have shown areas where improvement could boost Arsenal’s overall performance. Emily Fox, despite being a reliable defender, has yet to contribute offensively with 0 goals or assists in 681 minutes of play. Her xG+xA of 0.2 reflects limited involvement in the attacking third, and her progressive carries (12) and passes (14) are relatively low for a full-back in a team that emphasises dynamic wing play.

Kim Little, an experienced midfielder, has also had a quiet season statistically, with no goals or assists so far, and an xG+xA of only 0.9. While she provides stability and leadership, her offensive output and progressive passes (27) are behind expectations for a central midfielder in Arsenal’s system. Lina Hurtig has similarly struggled to make an impact, with no goals or assists in 97 minutes played.

Arsenal Women have had a strong and competitive 2024–25 season in both the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Women’s Super League. In the Champions League, they excelled in the qualifiers, securing victories over Rangers (6-0) and Rosenborg (1-0), followed by a 4-1 triumph against Häcken. Despite a challenging start to the group stage with a 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich, Arsenal responded with dominant performances, defeating Vålerenga (4-1) and Juventus (4-0).

Domestically, Arsenal has proven their quality with impressive wins over West Ham (2-0), Brighton & Hove Albion (5-0), and Tottenham (3-0), while drawing 1-1 against Manchester United. Their consistent performances, particularly in defence and attack, have solidified their standing in the league.

With crucial upcoming matches against Vålerenga (December 8), and Bayern Munich (December 18) in the Champions League, Arsenal has the opportunity to cement their progress in Europe while continuing their strong run in domestic competitions. The season is shaping up to be an exciting one for the team and their fans.