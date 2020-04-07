Top players Arsenal should sign if they lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal is struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this summer.

I have a feeling that we may not want to offer him the £300k per week that he wants and we may have to cash in on him.

If he does leave, here are some transfers that we should consider:

Edison Cavani

The Uruguayan will be a free agent at the end of this campaign and he will be on the lookout for a new team.

Top teams would want him and if we don’t succeed in keeping Aubameyang, we should make a move for him.

Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain had a Premier League stint that isn’t the most memorable but he is the profile of player that I think we should be signing if we lose a player like Aubameyang.

The Argentinian is one of the biggest attackers in the game and his arrival would signal to fans that we mean business.

Dries Mertens

Mertens is another free agent and the player is asking for less than £4 million per season to renew his Napoli deal.

He has proven to be one of Europe’s best scorers since he moved to Naples and after shinning repeatedly against Liverpool he looks a good fit for the Premier League.

David Silva

Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and the Manchester City legend could be set to leave the Premier League.

Being Spanish and after working with him at Manchester City, I believe that Mikel Arteta can convince him to give us at least a season and his performances could make fans forget about Aubameyang.

Papu Gómez

Gomez has been a star at Atalanta. He isn’t the most popular footballer in Europe, but his role in the free-scoring Atalanta side is huge.

He has 10 assists and 6 goals in 24 league games this season and those number could be better should he join us.

An article from Ime