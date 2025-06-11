Top-rated defender explains decision to reject Arsenal, in favour of Real Madrid

Dean Huijsen has spoken out about turning down a move to Arsenal in favour of joining Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners made a strong financial offer for the 20-year-old back in May. They backed it up with a comprehensive pitch outlining his role in Mikel Arteta’s plans. Alongside Sporting Director Andrea Berta, Arteta personally assured Huijsen of regular game time, something rival clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, could not guarantee.

Despite the clear intent from Arsenal, the talented centre-back remained unconvinced.

‘Madrid was my dream from day one’

The reason for Huijsen’s decision became clear during his unveiling as a Real Madrid player.

“I wanted to be here from day one. Ever since Real Madrid called, I didn’t have eyes for any other teams,” He said, as per Metro.

“Madrid is the club of my life, and I hope to be here for many years to come. Hala Madrid!”

It’s hard to argue with that logic. Few players turn down their boyhood club when the chance finally arrives. While Arsenal fell short in this particular chase, the ambition and groundwork they showed in their approach were clear.

Arsenal now expected to move for Guéhi

With Huijsen opting for Madrid, Arsenal are likely to pivot to other targets to bolster their defence. Injuries to William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Jurrien Timber towards the end of last season highlighted the need for greater depth.

Recent reports once again link Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi to the Emirates. The England international has one year left on his deal and is reportedly high on Arsenal’s list. His ability to play anywhere across the back four makes him an attractive option, and one who could challenge for a starting role immediately.

As for Huijsen, he will now focus on earning minutes at the Bernabéu. But there’s little doubt Arteta had mapped out a clear path for his development in North London.

Huijsen’s standout stats from last season (vs U-21 players in Europe’s top five leagues):

• Most clearances – 185

• Most interceptions – 50

• Most aerial duels won – 66

• 2nd most passes into the final third – 168

• 3rd highest carry distance

What do you think, Gooners? Was this a major miss or just a case of timing?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…