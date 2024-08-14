Top source reveals Bruno Guimaraes could still be sold – Will Arsenal let Man City outbid them?

Could Manchester City beat Arsenal to one of their dream midfield targets? If there is one Premier League talent Arsenal would jump at the chance to recruit, it is Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Since his time in Ligue 1 with Lyon, Arsenal has been closely monitoring the Brazilian midfielder; in fact, some believe Newcastle outbid the Gunners for his services during the winter transfer window of 2022. The Magpies have never regretted purchasing him, and with his versatility (he can play as a 6 or 8), he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester City were rumoured to be interested in signing him this summer, but the two clubs passed up the opportunity to close the deal when the player had a one-month window between the end of May and June, when he was available for a £100 million release clause. Rumours circulated that the two clubs believed they could sign the midfielder for less than his release clause later this summer.

Recently, Guimaraes spoke of his intention to stay at St. James Park, where he received a promotion to the leadership group, but the Athletic has made an intriguing claim about Manchester City’s interest in him.

Though they think it will be difficult for Manchester City to reach an agreement with Newcastle over Guimaraes, the Athletic say the Citizens are hopeful the Brazil midfielder will join them.

With Julian Alvarez gone for about £82 million and Joao Cancelo, Jack Grealish, and Kalvin Phillips potentially available for sale, the Premier League Champions may have the financial resources to pull off a blockbuster Guimaraes transfer.

Should Arsenal fans be concerned that Guimaraes could sign with City? If he joins, he will undoubtedly exacerbate their main vulnerability, which is struggling when Rodri is unavailable.

Can Arsenal beat Man City to the best EPL midfielder available for two years in a row?

Jack Anderson

