Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Top sources confirm Brighton interested in surprise Arsenal midfielder

Premier League club shift attention to Arsenal man

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Talksport journalist Alex Crook. and Sky Sports.

The midfielder has fallen behind the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, as he struggles to even make the bench in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

That sheds a clear light on where the player’s future lies. Several clubs have registered an interest in the young midfielder this summer, with Burnley having knocked the door the hardest.

However, talks with Vincent Kompany’s team have stalled and no new negotiations have taken place recently, between the concerned parties.

That has given a boost to other clubs who are keen to add the Arsenal man in their squad. Brighton look to be the latest team who are interested in taking Lokonga on a temporary basis.

With the departure of Moises Caicedo in British-record deal, the Seagulls are naturally looking to sign a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

A loan deal will make sense for all parties. While the Gunners can get good money for their asset next summer, if the 23-year-old impresses at the Amex.

Whereas Brighton will get a good player in. And even if the results fall short of expectations, they won’t be obliged to make the deal permanent, come next year.

Just like Lokonga, there are others in the same boat as the Belgian, who will be looking to sail away from the shores of the Emirates Stadium, before the transfer window shuts down.

And if the North London side are able to get good money out of them, ruling out any new signings would be naïve.

Writer – Yash Bisht

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal Debate – What is the actual benefit of Kai Havertz?
Have Arsenal already lined up next summer’s 100m blockbuster signing?
Arteta “absolutely loved” Arsenal’s performance at Crystal Palace
Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Yep. loan deal will be best for all parties involved or a buyback clause. otherwise we will have to fork out another £100m in a few years if the kid excells & we want him back.

    When Brighton eyes a target it means their scouts see something in him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs