Top sources confirm Brighton interested in surprise Arsenal midfielder

Premier League club shift attention to Arsenal man

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Talksport journalist Alex Crook. and Sky Sports.

The midfielder has fallen behind the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, as he struggles to even make the bench in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

.@talkSPORT understands #BHAFC have switched their focus to #AFC midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga as talks with Lille over Baleba stall despite looking close on Monday night. Lokonga would be a loan initially. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 22, 2023

That sheds a clear light on where the player’s future lies. Several clubs have registered an interest in the young midfielder this summer, with Burnley having knocked the door the hardest.

However, talks with Vincent Kompany’s team have stalled and no new negotiations have taken place recently, between the concerned parties.

Brighton have turned their attention to Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga in their search to sign a midfielder. 🔀 Djorde Petrovic will have his Chelsea medical this week ahead of a move from New England Revolution. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/eMrxi7ybWz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 22, 2023

That has given a boost to other clubs who are keen to add the Arsenal man in their squad. Brighton look to be the latest team who are interested in taking Lokonga on a temporary basis.

With the departure of Moises Caicedo in British-record deal, the Seagulls are naturally looking to sign a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

A loan deal will make sense for all parties. While the Gunners can get good money for their asset next summer, if the 23-year-old impresses at the Amex.

Whereas Brighton will get a good player in. And even if the results fall short of expectations, they won’t be obliged to make the deal permanent, come next year.

Just like Lokonga, there are others in the same boat as the Belgian, who will be looking to sail away from the shores of the Emirates Stadium, before the transfer window shuts down.

And if the North London side are able to get good money out of them, ruling out any new signings would be naïve.

