Top summer winger target issues come-and-get-me plea to Arsenal

Arsenal had a very very busy summer, with the return of William Saliba on loan, five new arrivals and an attempt to sign Douglas Luiz on deadline day.

There were also many other rumours circulating, with Ruben Neves, Luiz, Danilo and especially Leicester’s Youri Tielemans. There was also much talk towards the end of the window about a ‘mystery winger’ being wanted as backup to Bukayo Saka.

But one of our reported ‘mystery wingers’ was the young Ukranian Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has proven to have been extremely talented since breaking into the Shakhtar Donetsk first team. Just this week he scored one and provided a couple of assists in the 4-1 win over Leipzieg in the Champions League. He is sure to be a hot property this winter, and it would appear that he keeps an eye on the Arsenal live scores and watches some of our matches when he’s not playing, as he indicated during the below interview that he liked our style of play.

During the interview, when Mudryk was asked about his future by the CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. he replied: “In winter we will see.”

And then when asked about the Premier League, and particularly the Arsenal rumours, he responded: “Yes, yes. I think every guy dreams about the Premier League.”

“Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play.

“From my side, I can’t say no…”

Here is a short excerpt from the interview from CBS given out in a tweet…..

Mudryk has always been highly rated and has played for Ukraine from U15s onwards, and has already made 5 appearances for his country’s senior side alongside Oleks Zinchenko. Obviously with Donetsk being in the frontline of the war with Russia, the team are now having to play all their League games from Lviv, with their headquarters in the capital Kyiv.

They are currently unbeaten in their first three games (and the Champions League) and are very likely to be challenging for the title, so Donetsk may not be keen on letting their new star leave in the middle of the season, but who would deny such a promising player to try his luck on the biggest stage of all in the English Premier League.

He sounds like a perfect player to join Mikel Arteta’s youthful revolution at Arsenal. Do you agree?