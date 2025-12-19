Top Ten African Gunners – Number 1

No African footballer has won more trophies with Arsenal than Lauren, and when his wider career achievements are considered, a strong case can be made that he remains one of the most underrated members of the Invincibles. Alongside his success in north London, he also lifted two AFCONS and an Olympic gold medal, achievements that underline his standing in the game.
His legacy also challenges the long-held myth that Arsène Wenger lacked defensive expertise and merely inherited a strong back four. Lauren’s emergence as a key figure is evidence of careful planning and development rather than fortune. With Lee Dixon approaching retirement in 2002, Wenger placed his trust in Lauren after just one season of adapting to English football, installing him as first-choice right back.
A modern full back ahead of his time
On one flank, Lauren was complemented by Ashley Cole on the other, and together they helped redefine the role of the modern full back. Both were vital attacking outlets while remaining defensively reliable. Lauren, in particular, was an exceptional all-rounder. He could attack with purpose, defend aggressively, and was composed enough to take penalties when required.
Beyond his technical qualities, his mentality set him apart. Arsenal have arguably missed that type of personality for decades, someone unwilling to be bullied and prepared to stand up for teammates. The Battle of Old Trafford remains a defining example. Rightly or wrongly, the Cameroonian was among the first to defend Martin Keown when Manchester United players became confrontational. Although he was later fined for his conduct, many Arsenal supporters admired his commitment and bravery.
An abrupt ending and lasting connection
Few realised it at the time, but when Lauren left the pitch injured against Wigan, it would be his final appearance for the Gunners. After spending a year sidelined, all parties downplayed the seriousness of his knee injury to allow a move to Portsmouth. While he went on to win another FA Cup at Pompey, it was clear that his body could no longer match his determination.
Since retiring, Lauren has maintained a strong bond with Arsenal through his role as the club’s African ambassador. He continues to represent Arsenal at events, as well as football and educational clinics, ensuring his influence endures long after his playing days ended.
Great player….!
Have to say Timber slowly becoming a similar force at Rb. Long way to go to match Lauren’s achievements though
Eloquently written article. Really like the whole African gunner series. Lauren undoubtedly the best and underrated. Hopefully one day we find the next Lauren
My understanding is that Lauren was a midfielder before he joined – never really understood if he was a right or centre mid, but I’m quite sure he was one of the many players wenger converted for the good of the team and their careers (along with Toure, Ljungberg, Henry and possibly pires(?) just from that one great side – not sure if Ashley Cole playing lb was down to AW as well, or if his conversion started before he played in the first team?).
I’ve seen this point about Wenger’s inability to build a defence being a myth a few times in this series of articles – it *is* a myth that Wenger *only* inherited a great defence as many people seem to think the invincibles were built on Adams, bould, known, winterburn and Dixon, which is commonly said and is completely false – the entire first 11 and the bulk of that squad was players wenger signed/brought through and moulded into a great team – however he did struggle to put together a strong defence after that, for whatever reason (by contrast he rarely struggled to put out a strong attacking lineup). There is a false myth about Wenger’s success, just think it’s slightly different to the one mentioned here.
Mate if you bring in defenders who win Prems it means you know how to build a defense
Hence we haven’t since