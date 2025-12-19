Top Ten African Gunners – Number 1

No African footballer has won more trophies with Arsenal than Lauren, and when his wider career achievements are considered, a strong case can be made that he remains one of the most underrated members of the Invincibles. Alongside his success in north London, he also lifted two AFCONS and an Olympic gold medal, achievements that underline his standing in the game.

His legacy also challenges the long-held myth that Arsène Wenger lacked defensive expertise and merely inherited a strong back four. Lauren’s emergence as a key figure is evidence of careful planning and development rather than fortune. With Lee Dixon approaching retirement in 2002, Wenger placed his trust in Lauren after just one season of adapting to English football, installing him as first-choice right back.

A modern full back ahead of his time

On one flank, Lauren was complemented by Ashley Cole on the other, and together they helped redefine the role of the modern full back. Both were vital attacking outlets while remaining defensively reliable. Lauren, in particular, was an exceptional all-rounder. He could attack with purpose, defend aggressively, and was composed enough to take penalties when required.

Beyond his technical qualities, his mentality set him apart. Arsenal have arguably missed that type of personality for decades, someone unwilling to be bullied and prepared to stand up for teammates. The Battle of Old Trafford remains a defining example. Rightly or wrongly, the Cameroonian was among the first to defend Martin Keown when Manchester United players became confrontational. Although he was later fined for his conduct, many Arsenal supporters admired his commitment and bravery.

An abrupt ending and lasting connection

Few realised it at the time, but when Lauren left the pitch injured against Wigan, it would be his final appearance for the Gunners. After spending a year sidelined, all parties downplayed the seriousness of his knee injury to allow a move to Portsmouth. While he went on to win another FA Cup at Pompey, it was clear that his body could no longer match his determination.

Since retiring, Lauren has maintained a strong bond with Arsenal through his role as the club’s African ambassador. He continues to represent Arsenal at events, as well as football and educational clinics, ensuring his influence endures long after his playing days ended.