Top Ten African Gunners – Number 10

Arsenal will enter the 2025 AFCON without any representatives, a rare occurrence for the club in a tournament beginning on December 21st. To mark the occasion and to recognise Africa’s contribution to Arsenal’s history, attention turns to a countdown of the top ten African players to represent the club, beginning with number ten, Mohamed Elneny. His inclusion reflects not only his service but also the professionalism that defined his years in North London.

Every squad benefits from a player like Elneny, someone who understands his role, accepts his place in the hierarchy and remains ready to contribute when required. His primary task was to recover possession and pass the ball to teammates with greater creative responsibility. While not the most technically gifted, the midfielder ensured he made the most of his abilities through dedication and hard work. This attitude explains how he remained at Arsenal for over eight years, even during periods when it was clear that the club intended to move him off the wage bill. Elneny was aware that he would not secure comparable earnings elsewhere in Europe, yet he continued to apply himself with professionalism.

His loan spell at Besiktas was originally intended to reduce Arsenal’s expenses rather than to enhance his development. Ironically, it was in Turkey that he strengthened his reputation among supporters. He might have stayed in Istanbul permanently had he accepted a reduced salary. His return to Arsenal showed his resilience, particularly as Mikel Arteta is known for decisively moving on players who no longer suit his approach. Trusting a returning loanee in pre-season, knowing all parties had previously anticipated an exit, demonstrated respect for Elneny’s attitude.

Key Performances and Later Career

He impressed in the Community Shield after being previously overlooked, and his displays at Wembley and later at Old Trafford earned him a contract extension, an achievement given his earlier place in the pecking order under Unai Emery. His affection for the club was evident when he was too emotional to take part in the lap of honour on the final day of the 2024 season. Elneny has featured in four AFCON tournaments, including two finals, scoring in one. Although not selected for Egypt this time, he is representing his nation in the Arab Cup.

Dan Smith

