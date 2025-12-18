Top Ten African Gunners – Number 2

You would think that the longer Arsenal’s title drought lasts, the more supporters would appreciate how difficult it is to become champions. Yet for a section of the fanbase, every season Mikel Arteta falls short appears to trigger an effort to discredit what Arsène Wenger achieved in North London. One of the most persistent myths surrounding the Frenchman is that he could not identify defenders, failed to build his own defence, and was simply fortunate to inherit a strong back four.

That narrative does not stand up to scrutiny. The Invincibles were built on a defensive unit assembled by Wenger himself. Aside from Martin Keown, who started only three league matches that season, none of the defenders were inherited. Wenger not only identified defensive talent but also recognised qualities that allowed players to be coached into new positions.

Wenger’s Eye for Defensive Talent

Kolo Touré’s development is a prime example. In his first year in English football, he was a utility player used across midfield and at full back, standing out mainly for his energy and enthusiasm. Questions were raised when the Ivorian was selected to partner Sol Campbell at centre back. At the time, Chelsea had just been taken over by Roman Abramovich, Manchester United had spent heavily on Rio Ferdinand, and Arsenal were promoting a squad player into a key role while preparing for the financial demands of moving to a new stadium.

Touré went on to play 37 of the 38 league matches in an unbeaten Premier League season. As the club moved stadiums and the Invincibles were gradually broken up, he was required to grow as a leader, becoming one of the more experienced figures in the dressing room.

A Career Built on Hard Work

The 44-year-old has often lived in the shadow of his younger brother Yaya, yet he maximised his career through determination and consistency. Signed for £150,000, Arsenal later made an approximate £14 million profit when he moved to Manchester City. He won another Premiership there, played for Liverpool, and achieved a treble at Celtic during an unbeaten domestic season.

As part of his nation’s Golden Generation, he lifted the AFCON in 2015 alongside his sibling. Following an unsuccessful spell as manager at Wigan, Touré has returned to the Etihad as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, completing a career that underlines Wenger’s defensive judgement.