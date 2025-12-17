Top Ten African Gunners – Number 3

Nwankwo Kanu’s story stands apart from almost every other footballing journey, combining elite success, personal adversity and lasting impact beyond the pitch. Of all the names often discussed in football folklore, few can rival the remarkable path he followed.

From Global Success to Career Threat

At the peak of his powers, Kanu had already achieved what many players only dream of. He had featured in consecutive Champions League finals with Ajax, won an Olympic gold medal with Nigeria and secured a high profile move to Inter Milan. His reputation was soaring when his career was abruptly threatened by the discovery of a serious heart defect. Several doctors informed him that his playing days were over, a devastating prognosis for a player at the height of his fame.

Although successful surgery saved his life, his time in Italy was limited. He managed just 12 Serie A appearances across three years, and many clubs believed the medical assessments had been correct. At 22, his determination remained strong, but doubts lingered over whether his body could still cope with elite football. Against this backdrop, Arsenal’s decision to invest just over 4 million in the forward was seen as a significant risk, once again highlighting Arsene Wenger’s willingness to trust his understanding of the European market.

A Lasting Football and Human Legacy

That gamble proved inspired. By the time Kanu left North London, he had collected two Premiership medals, been part of the Invincibles and lifted the FA Cup twice. His legacy at Highbury was defined not by volume but by brilliance. Memorable moments such as his flick at the Riverside, his goal in the North London derby and his hat trick at Stamford Bridge ensured a lasting place in club history. Selfless and intelligent, he often dropped deep to link play, using his dribbling and control in tight spaces, qualities that led many to describe him as the ultimate five-a-side player.

Even at 31, he was still delivering on big occasions, scoring in an FA Cup final for Portsmouth while working alongside former Arsenal captain Tony Adams. Now 49, his most meaningful achievement may lie off the pitch. Through the Kanu Heart Foundation, launched in 2000, he has helped fund open-heart surgery for 538 children worldwide, at a cost of 4.2 million, ensuring his impact extends far beyond football.

Dan Smith