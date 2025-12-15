Top Ten African Gunners – Number 5

Another example of Mr Wenger using his knowledge of the French market was inviting a young Alex Song for a trial in North London before agreeing to a loan and an eventual £1 million fee with Bastia. This move later proved to be a shrewd piece of business, as Arsenal would go on to make an approximate £14 million profit when they sold the Cameroonian midfielder to Barcelona.

The transfer to Spain was somewhat overshadowed because it came in the same summer as when we sold Van Persie to Man United. Nevertheless, Song’s journey at Arsenal represented a remarkable turnaround, particularly considering his difficult early experiences at the club.

Early struggles and development

As a teenager, Song was booed by Gooners and substituted at half-time after struggling at centre back against Fulham. That moment appeared to underline doubts about his suitability for the Premier League. However, a loan move to Charlton proved to be the turning point in his development. Despite the club’s relegation, he adapted to the physical demands of English football and returned to Arsenal as a more complete and resilient player.

His eventual departure was a blow for the team because he and Van Persie had forged a strong understanding on the pitch. Operating as a defensive midfielder, Song developed the ability to pick out his teammates with a delicate chipped pass. The striker’s famous volleys against Everton and Liverpool both came from assists provided by Song. At the time, it was a youthful dressing room that lacked the leadership required to get them over the line.

Barcelona move and later reflections

The 38-year-old has since admitted feeling “mentally drained” when he left the Emirates, acknowledging that he knew he would not play regularly in Spain and that financial motivation played a significant role in his decision. He later realised how unfulfilling it was to spend long periods on the bench.

After being loaned out during the final years of his Barcelona contract, which was eventually terminated, the midfielder expressed a preference to return to the Gunners. Mr Wenger later admitted that, with Fabregas and Van Persie holding similar wishes, he wanted to set an example that leaving meant you could not simply return when the grass proved not greener elsewhere.

He is the nephew of Rigobert Song, who also played in the Premiership and featured as both player and manager at the AFCON and World Cup, although he did not match his uncle’s two AFCON wins.