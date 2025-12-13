Top Ten African Gunners – Number 6

Emmanuel Adebayor remains a divisive figure among Arsenal supporters, and opinions often differ depending on whether emotion or logic takes precedence. Some Gooners may be reluctant to include him in such discussions, yet when assessed objectively, the striker clearly ranks among the top ten African players to represent Arsenal.

Peak Years at the Emirates

Adebayor’s finest form undeniably came during his time at the Emirates Stadium. It was there that he reached the peak of his powers, scoring 30 goals during the 2007 2008 season and earning the African Player of the Year award. At that stage of his career, he was at an age where further improvement seemed inevitable, and his trajectory suggested he could achieve even greater success.

However, his legacy is often overshadowed by events that followed his departure. Rather than being remembered primarily for his performances in North London, his career is frequently defined by his infamous celebration at the Etihad. This moment has remained a focal point in discussions about his time in English football.

Controversy and Career Choices

To be fair to the 42-year-old, Adebayor has consistently stated that Arsenal pushed through his transfer to Manchester City. He has also explained that his celebration was a reaction to vile racial chants from certain Gooners, an issue that continues to plague English football. The episode highlighted how some supporters behave within the confines of their football bubble, acting in ways they would not in everyday life. Those who engaged in such behaviour cannot reasonably complain about the response they received.

His move to Manchester appeared to mark a shift in priorities. The Togo captain went on to represent 11 different clubs across six countries, earning significant wealth along the way. His most consistent spells seemed to come when he was attempting to turn loan moves into permanent deals.

For many players who grew up in poverty, football offers not just personal success but the chance to support entire families. If Adebayor finds satisfaction in that outcome, he should not be judged harshly. There was, however, a period in North London when it seemed he could have become far more than he ultimately did.