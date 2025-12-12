Top Ten African Gunners – Number 7

Emmanuel Eboue remains a distinctive figure for many Arsenal supporters, remembered not only for his style of play but also for the warmth he brought to matchdays. I used to attend the Emirates approximately once a month before Arsenal adopted their horrendous ballot policy for tickets. Eboue’s smile would brighten the ground, and at full time he often embarked on his own lap of honour. During the period when Arsenal maintained a working relationship with Beveren, he became the only permanent transfer between the clubs. From the outset, it was clear that his greatest strength was his pace rather than his technique. As a right back, he frequently pushed the ball beyond his opponent and relied on his speed to recover it, although his final ball could be inconsistent. His constant grin perhaps reflected an understanding of his own limitations along with pride in representing a club of such stature.

Playing Career and Challenges

He formed part of the Ivory Coast’s Golden Generation, who, much like his club sides, struggled to prevail when pressure peaked. As a Gunner, he appeared in two finals and could claim to be one of only two Africans to play for Arsenal in a Champions League final. His dive famously led to the kick that produced Arsenal’s goal in Paris, a detail some supporters neglect to acknowledge. It is therefore a cruel irony that a player regarded as one of the most likeable to wear the red and white later faced difficulties far more severe than many professionals.

Personal Hardship and Renewal

Eboue’s story is so poignant that it could justify an article of its own. After leaving North London, he missed the guidance that Mr Wenger had provided off the pitch. He appeared too trusting and naive, which had serious consequences. Following retirement, he became homeless due to a divorce after signing over much of his property to his wife, including failed businesses that carried his name. The ordeal affected his mental health, and after contemplating suicide, he received support from Arsenal. Encouragingly, the 42-year-old is now in a better place, having remarried, and his son is part of Chelsea’s academy. In 2025, Eboue is smiling again, and that is his greatest achievement.

Dan Smith

