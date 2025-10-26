Top xG and shot stats show why Palace could cause Arsenal problems

Arsenal will play host to Oliver Glasner’s side this afternoon, and while the Gunners are overwhelming favourites on paper, they will have to be wary of the visitors’ attacking threat.

The Eagles may have stumbled in their last three games in all competitions, but that came after a strong start to the season in which they beat the reigning champions among several other impressive results. Arsenal remain firm favourites to claim all three points, and rightly so. The league leaders are in a rich vein of form, boasting an exceptional defensive record.

Arsenal have conceded just three goals in all competitions, and even though they look solid at the back, Crystal Palace’s attack could still provide a test.

Palace’s numbers tell a different story

Spearheaded by the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Palace frontline has been causing problems this season. Their underlying numbers suggest they could be a genuine threat this afternoon. The Eagles currently lead the Premier League for expected goals (17.4), shots on target per match (5.4) and big chances created (33) – ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.

They have managed these numbers despite selling one of their key attacking outlets to Arsenal in the summer, Eberechi Eze. In his absence, players like Ismaila Sarr and Daniel Muñoz have stepped up, while Mateta continues to shine. Oliver Glasner’s side often deploy two second-strikers alongside two wing-backs, a system that stretches defences and creates space in wide areas. Muñoz, in particular, has impressed on the right flank and will be one of Palace’s most dangerous outlets today.

Goalscoring inefficiency could be their undoing

Despite their impressive metrics, Palace have massively underperformed their expected goals tally, scoring just 12 times from 17.4 xG. They have already played out two goalless draws this season, with their lack of finishing efficiency arguably the main reason they sit mid-table.

Their struggles in front of goal could play into Arsenal’s hands. The Gunners’ defence, one of the meanest in Europe, rarely concedes clear-cut chances – and that discipline could prove decisive again this afternoon.

Arsenal v Palace Match Preview

Tell me, Gooners – do you see Palace putting our defence under any sort of pressure today? Your thoughts are much appreciated in the comments below!

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…