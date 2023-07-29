Torino could take advantage of Arsenal delay to sign Brazilian talent

Arsenal has been closely linked with a potential move for Gremio midfielder Bitello for some time, and the club is reportedly putting in significant effort to secure his services.

While Mikel Arteta has already made some additions to the squad during this transfer window, Arsenal remains active in the market, especially as they expect some of their current players to depart.

Bitello, seen as the next Brazilian star to potentially join the Emirates, has been on Arsenal’s radar. However, the Gunners may face challenges in securing his signature as they are not moving quickly enough in their pursuit.

Italian club Torino has now expressed interest in the young midfielder as well. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Torino is keen on landing Bitello and may present a challenge to Arsenal in the race to sign him.

As the competition for the talented midfielder intensifies, Arsenal will need to act swiftly and decisively if they want to secure his signature amidst interest from other clubs, including Torino.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A top talent like Bitello is popular among scouts, so we do not expect to be the only club chasing his signature.

If we do not act faster than we are doing at the moment, we could miss out on his signature to Torino or any other suitor that we do not know about at the moment.

But if he wants to play for a big club and in the Premier League, we do not have to worry about his future.

