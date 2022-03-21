Torreira and Nelson score and other Arsenal loan reports

Lucas Torreira scored yet another goal for Fiorentina at the weekend as they held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw.

The midfielder also lost a tooth in the game and kept on playing, the club announced on its website.

Reiss Nelson played twice for Feyenoord in the past week. He scored in the Europa Conference League game against Partizan on Thursday and started their 3-2 loss to Ajax three days later.

Hector Bellerin helped Real Betis keep a clean sheet in their last game against Celta Vigo.

William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi played the entire game as Marseille beat Nice to close the gap between them and PSG at the top of the French league table.

Napoli beat Pablo Mari’s Udinese 2-1 at the weekend and the Arsenal man received a red card eight minutes before the end of the game.

Dinos Mavropanos played the entire game as Stuttgart beat Augsburg 3-2 to ease their relegation fears.

Folarin Balogun played for more than an hour as Chelsea knocked out his Middlesbrough side from the FA Cup.

Alex Runarsson, Dan Ballard, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Matt Smith played the full match for O-H Leuven, Millwall, Lincoln and Doncaster Rovers at the weekend as well.

While Jordi Osei-Tutu got 69 minutes of action for Rotherham and Nikolaj Moller played the full match for Den Bosch.

