Torreira brutally snubs Arsenal as he confirms joining another club

Lucas Torreira has brutally snubbed Arsenal while announcing that he has joined Galatasaray.

The Uruguayan was on the books of the Gunners from 2018, but only his first season at the club saw him play for them regularly.

The midfielder was never considered a player that fitted Mikel Arteta’s system, and they loaned him out to Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina in the last two seasons.

He returned to the Emirates this summer, and he was a part of Arsenal’s preseason plans.

However, the Gunners always kept him transfer-listed, and several clubs were linked with a move for him.

Galatasaray eventually won the race, and he would restart his career at the Turkish club.

He has confirmed his departure from the Emirates, but he brutally snubbed Arsenal in a tweet he posted on his page.

He wrote: “I am very happy and excited to be a new @GalatasaraySK player. I am convinced that this is the beginning of a long and successful history together. Thank you for trusting me and I promise to leave everything for these colors. Let’s go Gala !”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira is clearly unhappy with the way he was treated at Arsenal, and the midfielder has the right to feel that way.

However, we are a part of his story, and some fans loved him while he played for the club.

He should have at least sent a message to them for their support, even though the club’s manager didn’t like him.

